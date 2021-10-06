Peebles facing second-placed Dumfries Saints after losing to table-toppers GHK

Peebles playing GHK on Saturday (Pic: Erica Guiney)

Having been beaten 28-10 away to table-topping Glasgow High Kelvinside last Saturday, they host second-placed Dumfries Saints at the Gytes seven days later.

Peebles are now seventh in the 12-team table on 14 points from five games, 10 behind the two teams level on points at the top.

This Saturday’s game kicks off at 3pm.

Peebles head coach Lewis Bertram was pleased by the effort put in by his side on Saturday at Old Anniesland and believes the final scoreline flattered their hosts, telling Borders Rugby TV: “The first half was really tight.

“We conceded a soft try before the break so we were going in 10-3 down instead of 7-3 up, which is a big change for us going into the second half.

“Fair play to GHK, they defended really well and we never got any attack going.

“We can’t have any complaints, and I think the better team won.

“The guys stuck in really well. In the first half, we had our chances.

“We came up against a really well-drilled outfit in GHK, but we were in it right up until the end of the game when we lost a try towards the end that flatters them a wee bit with the scoreline. We worked hard.”