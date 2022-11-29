Peebles drop to third place in rugby’s Tennent’s National League Division 2 after back-to-back defeats

Peebles losing 13-7 at Lasswade on Saturday (Pic: Erica Guiney)

The Borderers followed up their 28-22 loss at home to Falkirk earlier this month with a 13-7 defeat on the road at Lasswade on Saturday.

Those results see them drop to third place in the table after ten games played, with 35 points, that being two behind second-placed Falkirk and three shy of new table-toppers Glasgow Academicals.

The Pees’ only score in Midlothian on Saturday was a penalty try. Their hosts’ sole try was scored by David Hall, with Matthew Smith converting and also kicking two penalties.

Peebles captain Neil Hogarth putting a tackle in against Lasswade on Saturday (Pic: Erica Guiney)

Next up for Peebles as they look to get their promotion push back on track is a visit to the Gytes by basement side Hamilton Bulls this Saturday, with kick-off at 3pm.

Chisholm was diappointed by his side’s showing on Saturday, telling Borders Rugby TV: “It was a really frustrating day for us at Lasswade.

“There was so much clutter in our game and we were wasteful.

“We’re giving away between 15 and 20 penalties every game, and really if you’re giving away more than ten, you’re going to struggle, and we did.

“One of the positives for us is that we’ve come away with a losing bonus point, although a win would have been ideal as we want to stay in the mix.