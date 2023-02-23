Peebles Colts to play off against Northumbrians for under-18 rugby title

Peebles' semi-junior side beating Gala Wanderers 43-7 on Saturday (Pic: Erica Guiney)

The Pees’ under-18s have got a play-off against Morpeth Colts lined up for Saturday, March 4, and if that game, kicking off at the Gytes at 2pm, ends up a draw, it’ll go to a replay at a neutral venue.

As things stand, the Northumbrians are sitting at the top of the table, with 34 points from 18 games, and Peebles are second, on 32 points from 17 fixtures, both having dropped points only once all campaign long.

Both contenders for the title won their last matches of the regular season on Saturday gone, Peebles by 47-7 at Gala Wanderers and Morpeth by 36-15 at Hawick Youth.

The only other league fixture to go ahead at the weekend was a 38-0 win for Jed Thistle hosting Selkirk Youth Club.

Saturday’s results leave Gala in third place on 24 points, Melrose Wasps fourth on 21, Kelso Harlequins fifth on 20, Hawick sixth on 20 as well, Jed seventh on 20 too and Selkirk ninth on eight.

Peebles’ semi-junior side will be hoping for better fortune than the Gytes club’s under-16s enjoyed at the weekend.

