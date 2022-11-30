Peebles Colts through to national rugby cup final in capital

Peebles Colts in action against West of Scotland at the weekend (Pic: Stephen Mathison)

Their try-scorers were Ruaridh Smith at the double, Cal McRobert, Louis Whyte and Dylan Greens, with Ross Wolfenden converting four of them.

They travel to Murrayfield in Edinburgh on Saturday, December 10, to face capital side Boroughmuir in the cup’s final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Being otherwise engaged on cup duty led to Peebles giving up top spot in the Borders semi-junior league. They remain level on 20 points with new table-toppers Morpeth Colts, however, and have a game in hand on the Northumbrians, having played ten times rather than 11.

Peebles Colts in action against West of Scotland at the weekend (Pic: Stephen Mathison)

Morpeth beat Duns 38-0 at home at the weekend to claim pole position on goal difference.

Duns are third from bottom of the table, with two points from 12 games, one place above Selkirk Youth Club, also on two points but with three games in hand on their Berwickshire rivals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Melrose Wasps won a national shield and league double-header against Kelso Harlequins away 12-5.

That result leaves Wasps third in the table, with 18 points from 13 games, and Quins fifth, with 14 from 12.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The weekend’s other shield game saw Hawick Youth – currently sixth in the league, on 14 points from 11 fixtures – beaten 33-3 away by Ayr/Wellington.

Gala Wanderers are fourth, on 16 points from 11 games, after a 26-0 home win against Northumberland’s Tynedale Colts.

Advertisement Hide Ad