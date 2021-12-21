Peebles Colts defy semi-junior rugby league fixture list wipeout to beat Melrose Wasps 31-12
The Borders’ semi-junior rugby league’s last fixture list for 2021 was all but wiped out by Covid-19 protocols, with only one game out of the six scheduled going ahead.
That solitary fixture saw Peebles Colts notch up a 31-12 home victory at the Gytes against Melrose Wasps/Earlston High School, thanks in large part to a hat-trick of tries by man-of-the-match Cammy Boak.
That victory lifts Peebles’ under-18s side up to fifth in the table, with 17 points from 15 games.
Melrose remain in third place, with 23 points from 15 games.
Hawick Youth see out the year in pole position, thanks to a 100% haul of 30 points from 15 games.
In second place are Gala Wanderers, with 26 points from 16 games.
Kelso Harlequins are fourth, on 18 points from 14 games, and Selkirk Youth Club are ninth, on seven points from 12 games.
Propping up the 12-team table are Duns Colts, with just the one point from 14 games, and Jed Thistle, after having a 22-0 defeat awarded against them versus Alnwick Colts at the weekend, are only one point and one league place better off than the Berwickshire side, having played one game more.
The four games postponed on Saturday were Morpeth Colts v Hawick, Carlisle Colts v Gala, Duns v Tynedale Colts and Selkirk v Kelso.
The league is due to resume on Saturday, January 8, with a fixture list comprising Hawick v Alnwick, Morpeth v Gala, Duns v Carlisle, Jed v Selkirk, Kelso v Peebles and Tynedale v Melrose.