Peebles Colts defy semi-junior rugby league fixture list wipeout to beat Melrose Wasps 31-12

Finlay Sinclair on the ball for Peebles Colts against Melrose on Saturday

That solitary fixture saw Peebles Colts notch up a 31-12 home victory at the Gytes against Melrose Wasps/Earlston High School, thanks in large part to a hat-trick of tries by man-of-the-match Cammy Boak.

That victory lifts Peebles’ under-18s side up to fifth in the table, with 17 points from 15 games.

Melrose remain in third place, with 23 points from 15 games.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hawick Youth see out the year in pole position, thanks to a 100% haul of 30 points from 15 games.

In second place are Gala Wanderers, with 26 points from 16 games.

Kelso Harlequins are fourth, on 18 points from 14 games, and Selkirk Youth Club are ninth, on seven points from 12 games.

Propping up the 12-team table are Duns Colts, with just the one point from 14 games, and Jed Thistle, after having a 22-0 defeat awarded against them versus Alnwick Colts at the weekend, are only one point and one league place better off than the Berwickshire side, having played one game more.

The four games postponed on Saturday were Morpeth Colts v Hawick, Carlisle Colts v Gala, Duns v Tynedale Colts and Selkirk v Kelso.