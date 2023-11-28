Peebles back up to second in rugby’s Scottish National League Division 2 after 46-13 home win versus Aberdeen Grammar
That was their ninth victory of this campaign and it leaves them on 46 points from 11 fixtures ahead of a trip to sixth-placed Stirling County this coming Saturday, with kick-off at 2pm.
That’ll be their second meeting with Stirling this season, the reverse fixture at the Gytes in mid-September having gone the hosts’ way by 28-15.
Falkirk are now top of the table, on 47 points from 11 fixtures after handing out a 52-10 hiding to Stewart’s Melville at home at the weekend, with previous league leaders Lasswade, not in action on Saturday, dropping to third place, on 43 points from 11 matches.
The Pees’ try-scorers against Aberdeen were Ross Wolfenden, Ross Brown twice, James Dow, Jack Harrison, captain Murdo Anderson and John Napier, with Wolfenden adding four conversions and a penalty.
On the scoresheet for their visitors, currently propping up the table on ten points from 11 fixtures, were Ben Renton and Jack Geddes with tries, with Dan McElderry kicking a penalty.
Peebles head coach Graeme Paterson was pleased by the way his side executed their game-plan, telling the club’s Facebook page: “It was a tricky one in terms of the conditions but we were confident we could come away with a win.
“Aberdeen are fighting for their lives, so we knew that we had to put in a good performance of our own and not really worry about them too much.
“They troubled us a wee bit but our guys did what we asked them to do as a coaching group in terms of defending.
“We didn’t give away any penalties in that first 20 to 25 minutes at the ruck. We allowed them to have the ball, just trusting our defensive line, which worked well, and then we kind of grew into the game from there and got our phase play going a bit better, creating a bit of width.
“After half-time, we really put our foot down. We had some really good carries and they started to fall off a few tackles and we generated some pace in our game and scored some good tries.”