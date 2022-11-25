Peebles back in action in rugby’s Tennent’s National League Division 3 this weekend

Peebles hosting Falkirk last time out (Pic: Peebles RFC)

The Borderers are on the road to Midlothian tomorrow, November 26, to take on Lasswade, last season’s Tennent’s National League Division 3 champions.

Kick-off at Hawthornden is at 2pm.

Peebles will be looking to get back to winning ways after losing their last game, by 28-22 at home to Falkirk on Saturday, November 12.

That defeat, only their second of the current campaign, saw head coach Iain Chisholm’s side give up top spot to Glasgow Academicals, 62-7 victors at Kirkcaldy that weekend, but, now in second place, they remain level on 34 points from nine games with the new table-toppers.

Their hosts go into Saturday’s game sitting ninth in the 12-team table on 17 points from nine games.

The reverse fixture at the Gytes will be one of the last of the season, taking place on Saturday, March 11.

Peebles haven’t come up against Lasswade competitively since 2018, beating them 34-7 at home in December that year and 14-8 away in September as the Midlothian side headed towards relegation.

Chisholm is looking forward to returning to action, saying: “Lasswade play really positive rugby and they’ve got a big, physical pack. They’ll pull the trigger after a positive carry but they’re not scared to just put boot to ball and get it down the field if that’s what they need to do.

“We’re pretty positive that if we get our game right, we can match them physically.