Peebles and Hawick under-16 rugby sides through to national trophy semi-finals but Gala go out

Connor McLeod scoring for Hawick under-16s against Cartha Queen's Park (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

Peebles Boys beat Ayr/Wellington 58-7 at home to secure progress to the national under-16 youth cup’s semi-finals, but Gala Red Triangle went out of that competition after losing 37-19 to Stirling County at Netherdale.

The Gytes outfit are away to Glasgow Hutchesons’ Aloysians’ youngsters in the semis on Sunday, February 27, at 2pm, with Boroughmuir and Stirling also vying for a place in the final.

Louis Whyte scored five tries for the hosts, with Ross Wolfenden, Ollie Furness and Myles McLaughlin supplying the others.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peebles U16 Boys seeing off Ayr/Wellington on Sunday (Photo: Stephen Mathison)

Wolfenden added three conversions and two penalties, two further conversions being kicked by Chris Thomson and one by Innes Cormack.

Hawick Youth, meanwhile, made it through to the under-16 youth shield’s semi-finals after seeing off Cartha Queen’s Park 55-0 at their Volunteer Park home ground.

Their try-scorers against the Glaswegians were Connor Crawley, Filip Kubicki, Boyd Hughes four times over, Jack Brown, Jardine Vevers and Connor McLeod, with Stuart Delaney adding five conversions.

They’ll play Dundee away in the semis on February 27, with kick-off scheduled for 2pm.