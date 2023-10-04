News you can trust since 1855
Over five million people watch rugby video of last gasp Hawick Youth 'own goal' which earns Gala Wanderers incredible draw

A bizarre ending to Saturday’s Borders Semi Junior League match between Gala Wanderers and Hawick Youth saw a highly unlikely ‘own goal’ hand Gala a dramatic last gasp 33-33 draw.
By Craig Goldthorp
Published 4th Oct 2023, 10:56 BST
With the hosts having just scored a late try to get within two points, it appeared they had then wasted the chance to equalise when their subsequent conversion attempt was on course to miss.

But, with the ball still in the air, Hawick began to celebrate and their scrum-half kicked it in mid flight, vollying the ball over the crossbar and between the posts before it had touched the ground.

Match referee Malcolm Changleng subsequently awarded the conversion to Gala, explaining that a lesser-known rugby law meant it still counted.

Gala Wanderers players had plenty to celebrate at the weekend (Library pic)Gala Wanderers players had plenty to celebrate at the weekend (Library pic)
Gala Wanderers players had plenty to celebrate at the weekend (Library pic)
Incredibly, an online video of the incident has since attracted over five million views.

In this video, Changleng is seen gesturing upwards with his arms while telling a stunned coach: “It wasn’t going over. It’s just like somebody doing that and he’s kicked it over.”

Changleng told BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland on Monday: "It was a very unusual situation.

"I've been refereeing rugby for over 30 years and I've watched an awful lot of rugby and I've never seen this before.

"Rory from Gala kicked the ball and it went stotting through the air but it didn't quite make the post.

"But as Hawick are running out to cheer a win in the local derby, their number nine kicked the ball - it hadn't hit the ground - and it went wellying over the post."

