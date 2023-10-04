Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With the hosts having just scored a late try to get within two points, it appeared they had then wasted the chance to equalise when their subsequent conversion attempt was on course to miss.

But, with the ball still in the air, Hawick began to celebrate and their scrum-half kicked it in mid flight, vollying the ball over the crossbar and between the posts before it had touched the ground.

Match referee Malcolm Changleng subsequently awarded the conversion to Gala, explaining that a lesser-known rugby law meant it still counted.

Incredibly, an online video of the incident has since attracted over five million views.

In this video, Changleng is seen gesturing upwards with his arms while telling a stunned coach: “It wasn’t going over. It’s just like somebody doing that and he’s kicked it over.”

Changleng told BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland on Monday: "It was a very unusual situation.

"I've been refereeing rugby for over 30 years and I've watched an awful lot of rugby and I've never seen this before.

"Rory from Gala kicked the ball and it went stotting through the air but it didn't quite make the post.