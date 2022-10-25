'Once we settled we looked outstanding' - Berwick head coach Colin Young praises side after victory over Kirkcaldy

Berwick on the attack against Kirkcaldy on Saturday (Pic by Stuart Fenwick)

This was Colin Young’s side’s fourth league win from six games this season and it was achieved with swagger.

Berwick took an early lead when Rory Hindhaugh shrugged off two defenders to score their opener.

Captain Jack Webster kicked the first of five successful conversions on the day to put the hosts 7-0 up.

Although Kirkcaldy hit back with a Dayle Turner try converted by Finlay Smith, Berwick established a 14-7 half-time lead thanks to Ben Nicholson’s converted score.

Alex Brooks’ try brought the away team back to within two points but Ryan Wilson’s drive soon made it 21-12.

The bonus point for the home side was then earned by James Thompson’s breathtaking individual try.

After Timmy Kennedy scored for Kirkcaldy and Smith converted, Thompson added his second score late on to seal the victory.

Berwick head coach Young told Borders Rugby TV post match: “It was a very absorbing game. First half I thought we defended really well in patches.

"We had to hold them up over the line twice in the first half and we took our opportunities when we had ball in hand which was very pleasing.

"I thought we moved the ball well in the forwards. We had some big runners, some big carriers getting us on the front foot.

"And when we got quick ball we were dangerous.

"It was 10 or 15 minutes into the game before we settled into any kind of shape or structure. Whether it was nerves or whether Kirkcaldy nullified our game plan, but once we settled in I thought we looked outstanding for 60 minutes anyway.”

Berwick, sixth with 20 points, visit bottom side Hamilton Bulls this Saturday with kick-off at 3pm.

Young said: “I don’t think we’re a complacent side. We’ve said that every game this season is going to be like a cup final. I think Berwick is a bit of a sleeping giant.

"But you won’t get an easy game unless you’re prepared to work and grind it out early on.