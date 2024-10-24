​Olympian pair to be put to question in Selkirk

Borders hockey star Sarah Robertson during Team GB's Paris 2024 kitting-out in Birmingham on Tuesday (Photo by Barrington Coombs/Getty Images)

​The town of Selkirk is celebrating the achievements of its Olympians and world sporting stars at a special event this Friday night.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It will feature hockey player Sarah Robertson, given her 100th Great Britain cap by tennis star Andy Murray at her second Olympic Games in the summer, and Ciaran Beattie, head coach of the GB women’s rugby sevens team that competed in Paris at the same time.

The celebration will also feature Maddie Arlett, a Great Britain rower with a world championship bronze medal from 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BBC TV and radio commentator Andrew Cotter will also be there and, with local BBC journalist David Ferguson, will delve into the careers of that trio of Selkirk sports stars.

Former Selkirk and Scotland rugby player and current Souters president Graham Marshall is one of the evening’s organisers and he said: “The event is combining a couple of objectives.

“We wanted to hold a sporting fundraiser for the rugby club that was a celebration of what we have to be proud of in our wee Borders town.

“I think it's easy to let the amazing achievements of people in the town just slip by, and we felt it was only right that there was recognition for these athletes, the commitment they have put into their sport and the wonderful ambassadors that they have become for Selkirk and the Borders and their sports.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets, priced £75, are available via Selkirk’s website, https://selkirkrfc.com/evening-with-olympic-stars “We want the night to be a really enjoyable celebration of fine Selkirk talent that also inspires the youngsters we have coming through now,” added Marshall.

“It’s shaping up that way, with a lot of tickets sold and people coming from across the generations, and we’d encourage people to bring questions along as there will be the chance to put questions to our sports stars, and to Andrew Cotter, who will also talk about his life and career in the broadcasting world of sport.”