Official opening at Earlston of new rugby clubrooms

SRU vice-president Colin Rigby will be doing the honours to mark the occasion before the Tennent’s East Region League Division Three game against Edinburgh Northern.

Earlston is also hoping to mark a separate special anniversary for the club later this season.

Prior to the coronavirus lockdown easing in the spring, the then club president, Brian Turner, suggested the idea of doing something to bring new life to the club.

A busy summer followed, with the clubroom area completely gutted and a full redecoration taking place, complete with new floor coverings and new furniture.

Club volunteers and local tradesmen carried out this work, with Earlston very much indebted to them and also the SRU, which provided funding for the works and local authority Covid grants.

This weekend has been chosen to mark the occasion as it coincides also with the first full home hospitality day.

Over 30 sponsors, a group of loyal supporters from Lauder, and local businessman and committee member Ewan McGeorge, plus guests, are looking forward to enjoying some excellent fare and hospitality once again.

The club is also marking the day by raising awareness of the White Ribbon Scotland 2021 Campaign, in which Earlston is delighted to be playing a part. The venture involves men in tackling violence against women by providing training and information to help men understand the issues of violence against women.

This season, the club believes, is its 100th year of playing at The Haugh, which it hopes to mark at another point later in the season.

Proceedings on Saturday commence with a welcome at 12.15pm, followed by lunch, then the game against third-placed Edinburgh Northern, kicking off at 2pm.

Earlston are currently sixth in the seventh-team league table, with nine points from two wins in eight league games this season.