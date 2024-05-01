​Ninth try for Hawick’s Lisa Thomson as Scots lose to Irish in rugby’s Women’s Six Nations

Scottish inside centre Lisa Thomson of Scotland being tackled by Ireland's Enya Breen during the visitors' 15-12 Women's Six Nations loss at Belfast's Kingspan Stadium on Saturday (Pic: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

​That loss at Belfast’s Kingspan Stadium was the Scots’ third of the campaign and it’s left them fourth in the table at its conclusion, on nine points from five fxtures.

Hooker Elis Martin, a late replacement following Hawick’s Lana Skeldon being ruled out by injury the day before, scored Scotland’s other try, eight minutes in, and Helen Nelson added a conversion following Thomson’s 50th-minute touchdown.

Katie Corrigan and Clíodhna Moloney touched down for their hosts, with Dannah O’Brien adding a conversion and penalty.

Inside centre Thomson was the only Borderer in head coach Bryan Easson’s team in Skeldon’s absence, full-back Chloe Rollie having been hit with a three-match ban for a red card the game before, a 17-10 win in Italy seven days prior.

Thomson, 26, is now up to 60 caps, with Skeldon, 30, on 69 and Jedburgh’s Rollie, 28, on 65.

Looking back over the Scots’ campaign, Easson, 50, said: “The championship as a whole would suggest we are moving forward but we wanted to finish it off in a way we deserved.