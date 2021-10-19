Next up for Gala is second Borders derby of current NL1 rugby season

Scott Peffers on the ball for Gala against Watsonians (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

The first was a 22-14 home victory for the Galashiels side against Kelso back on Saturday, September 18, so they’ll be hoping for further success against the region’s only other representative in NL1, but their hosts at the Greenyards will be equally eager for a win to bounce back from their 26-20 defeat against Highland in Inverness on Saturday.

Second-placed Melrose are level on 26 points, after seven matches, with league leaders Biggar despite that loss, but their South Lanarkshire rivals have a game in hand.

Aiden Cross and Ethan McVicker scored tries for Melrose against Highland, both converted by David Colvine, and he also chipped in with two penalties.

Falkirk putting a tackle in against Peebles on Saturday (Photo: Gordon Honeyman)

Gala are in fourth place in the 12-team table with 24 points from six games following a 50-0 home victory over Watsonians on Saturday.

The Netherdale club’s try-scorers were Ritchie Tod, Taylor Wilson twice, Craig Dods, Murray Wilson, Stevie Cairns and Fergus Johnston twice, with Dods adding three conversions and Gregor Mein and Matt Reid one apiece.

Kelso, beaten 34-22 at home by Heriot’s Blues at the weekend, are in seventh place with 15 points from seven games.

They’re away to another Edinburgh side, Boroughmuir, two places and five points behind them in the table, this weekend.

Melrose in action against Highland (Photo: Owen Cochrane)

The Poynder Park side’s try-scorers were Dwain Patterson, Matt Kindness, Archie Cowens and captain Frankie Robson.

In Tennent’s National League Division 2, Peebles claimed an away victory against Falkirk with the last kick of the game, prevailing 31-30.

That win leaves them fourth in the 12-team table with 23 points from seven games.

Next up for Peebles is a visit from third-bottom Gordonians this coming Saturday.

Their try-scorers at Falkirk were Kenny Clyde, David Collins and Linton Brink twice, with Greg Raeburn adding four conversions, one of them the match-winner right at the death, and a penalty.