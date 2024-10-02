New union representing Borders rugby now up and running

Inaugural Scottish Borders District Union chairman Scott Forbes (Photo: Scottish Borders District Union)

​A new organisation bringing Borders rugby clubs together to present a united front as they look to further the interests of the game in the region is now up and running.

Called the Scottish Borders District Union, it’s been put together following a three-year study looking at how best to safeguard the future of the sport at all levels in this neck of the woods.

That research was carried out by a working group formed by the Border League, believed to be the oldest organisation of its ilk in the world still running.

The new union will not only represent the Borders’ seven senior clubs – Gala, Hawick, Jed-Forest, Kelso, Melrose, Peebles and Selkirk – but also those at lower levels, as well as schools and youth rugby, hoping also to boost the sport’s appeal to girls and women and improve access to it for those with disabilities.

The union was formed as an incorporated organisation in August with Scottish Rugby Union affiliate body status and it was launched at Heiton’s Schloss Roxburghe Hotel, near Kelso, last Wednesday night.

It’s chaired by former Kelso president Scott Forbes and, explaining its purpose, he told us: “Rugby has faced numerous challenges in recent times, like most sports, with funding, participation and volunteering all being hit hard by the Covid pandemic.

“We were already witnessing a decrease in these areas before then, and the working group was actually set up by the Border League clubs prior to the pandemic.

“The key focus is on how we can create a unified voice across the sport that does not duplicate the work of clubs but works closely with them to build on good practice across the game.

“We will support them in working with the SRU and seek to form productive, mutually-beneficial partnerships with organisations including Scottish Borders Council, NHS Borders and other health bodies, the local sport leisure trust, education and a wide range of other local and national bodies.

“This is about a collegiate approach to making rugby more sustainable but also helping Borders communities to make the most of their clubs and the wider sport.

“The SBDU will look at existing and new ideas for how those clubs can be supported to be vibrant beating hearts of communities, with the health and wellbeing benefits that they can bring to all ages of people.”

The union’s board is made up of representatives of the Border League, semi-junior league, Borders Rugby Referees’ Society, Kings of the 7s, regional clubs, girls and women’s rugby and schools, namely Robin Wood,Keith Green, David Changleng, Keith Robertson, Alistair Forsyth, Stephanie Dalgliesh and Colin Richardson.

They’re joined by four independent directors bringing business, communications and administration know-how – Scott Forbes, Mark Moncrieff, Karen Burnett and David Ferguson.

Border League and Hawick president Malcolm Grant is glad to see the union up and running after years in the making, saying: “This has been a long time in the planning as clubs have looked at what we and our communities need, and how we can work together for wider benefit.

“As clubs, we can’t do it all ourselves, so we are excited about the potential for the SBDU to take on projects and help us address issues around participation, volunteering, funding, and health and wellbeing.

“By working together, not just in rugby but more widely across the Borders and Scottish communities, we believe we can tackle those and develop inclusive sustainable models for our communities.”