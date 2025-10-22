New trophy at stake for South and Edinburgh’s district rugby teams

South of Scotland captain Angus Runciman with the new Abbotsford Claret Jug (Photo: Scottish Borders District Union)

A new trophy will be at stake as well as inter-district rugby championship points when South of Scotland host Edinburgh’s district team in Hawick next month.

That new piece of silverware is the Abbotsford Claret Jug and it was launched at author Walter Scott’s old Borders home of that name on Wednesday, with former Scottish internationals Keith Robertson and Gavin Hastings, there to represent their old rival district teams.

The engraved jug has been commissioned by the Faculty of Advocates Abbotsford Collection Trust to go to the winner of future games contested by defending champions the South and their capital city rivals, starting with their championship opener at Mansfield Park on Friday, November 7, with kick-off at 7.30pm.

Edinburgh stalwart and 61-times-capped Scotland full-back Hastings, 63, said: “It is wonderful to see such an amazing trophy created in this day and age for a game that has a special place in history.

“I was very proud to represent and captain Edinburgh at any time but especially in the inter-district championship and against the South, and I’m delighted to see the games back in the calendar.

“I will be supporting Edinburgh of course to be the first to get their hands on the Abbotsford Claret Jug.”

Hawick-born ex-South and Melrose winger Robertson, 70, capped 44 times between 1978 and 1989, seconded that emotion, saying: “The South have always had a very special place in the hearts of rugby players in this part of the world, and it is fantastic to see that history celebrated and linked with Sir Walter Scott. He was an enthusiastic organiser of early 19th-century games which played an important part in the development of rugby.

“I share Gav’s enthusiasm for the championship and recall many wonderful memories playing for the South and in many tough games with Edinburgh, but I hope he is sadly disappointed on November 7 and that the South keep the Abbotsford Claret Jug here in the Borders.”

Explaining the new jug’s launch, Neil Mackenzie, keeper of the advocates’ library, said: “We’re delighted to sponsor this beautiful claret jug for the match between the South of Scotland and Edinburgh.

“You might wonder, why a claret jug? Well, Sir Walter Scott was rather fond of claret, and he actually played a role in rugby’s story.

“To celebrate Britain’s victory at Waterloo in 1815, Scott and the then duke of Buccleuch organised the Carterhaugh ba’ game, a legendary match at the confluence of the Ettrick and Yarrow.

“More than 100 men from Selkirk wearing fir sprigs faced over 100 from Yarrow wearing heather, with 2,000 spectators watching. Scott paraded the ancient Buccleuch banner as pipes skirled. The rules? A ball, hands and feet, score goals – that was it. After three brutal hours, at dusk it ended in a draw, but the press coverage caught fire, and that game entered rugby folklore.

Hawick’s Mansfield Park home ground pictured in 2023 (Photo: Mark Scates/SNS Group/SRU)

“The word ‘desdichado’ engraved on the jug is from Scott’s Ivanhoe – it is the word on the hero’s shield when he fought Bois-Gilbert. It means disinherited, but Scott’s point was powerful – true worth isn’t about being flash or decoration but about courage, skill and character.

“Themes of honour, identity and reconciliation inspired many authors, including Thomas Hughes, and his book Tom Brown’s School Days, published in 1857 and set in Rugby School in the 1830s, many say shaped rugby’s values of sportsmanship and team spirit.

“The faculty's Abbotsford Collection Trust preserves Scott’s legacy at Abbotsford and we’re proud to connect that heritage with this game. May the best team win.”

Abbotsford chief executive Giles Ingram added: “We were delighted when it was suggested that we might be associated with the South and Edinburgh’s rugby rivalry.

“Abbotsford is the jewel in Scotland’s cultural crown, and we are very proud of how it connects modern-day Scotland to its past. This association with the current and future South of Scotland and Edinburgh rugby teams, proudly representing places that meant so much to Walter Scott, is a wonderful way to showcase that.

“With homes in the Borders and Edinburgh, Walter may have found his loyalties torn on this one, but I know that the Abbotsford Claret Jug really deserves to stay in the South!”

This season’s other South fixtures are away to Glasgow and the West on Saturday, December 20, with kick-off at 12.15pm, and at home to Caledonia Reds at Jedburgh’s Rioverside Park on Friday, February 13, at 7.30pm.

More information can be found at https://www.scottsabbotsford.com/