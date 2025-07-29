New Scotland rugby jerseys’ nod to fans a sound move, says winger Darcy Graham

Darcy Graham modelling the new Scottish rugby home kit (Photo: Anthony Yates/Macron/Scottish Rugby)

Featuring a nod to the noise generated by Scotland fans supporting their national rugby team on their new home jerseys is a sound move, according to 47-times-capped right-winger Darcy Graham.

The Scots’ navy blue 2025-26 home shirts, made by Italian-based Macron, feature a tonal print on their sleeves depicting the soundwaves produced by supporters chanting ‘Scotland, Scotland, Scotland’ and Borderer Graham reckons that’s a fitting tribute to the inspiration their vocal backing provides to him and his teammates when representing their country on the pitch.

“When you hear the chant of the fans, it’s goosebump stuff,” says the Hawick 28-year-old in a promotional film for the new strip posted on Scottish Rugby’s Facebook feed.

“It sends shivers down your spine and it just really spurs you on to go and play your best rugby.

“To have the fans as part of our new strip is something special

“Fans make the experience – they make rugby – and without them, it’s nothing really, so to have them recognised is very special.”

Head coach Gregor Townsend’s team will wear their new kit in action for the first time during their November tests against the USA, New Zealand, Argentina and Tonga at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium and it will also see service during next year’s Six Nations.

Ross Cook, senior technical sponsorship manager for Bologna-based Macron, added: “We’re so excited to be unveiling the new Scottish rugby home kit as a tribute to the unique roar of Murrayfield and the Hive.

“We’ve tried to capture the emotion every fan feels as the stadium erupts, interpreting that iconic sound into a striking soundwave design embossed into the fabric of the jersey.

“This jersey doesn’t just represent a Scottish team, it echoes a nation’s pride.”

Both men’s and women’s replica jerseys are priced at £82. For details, go to https://shop.scottishrugby.org/uk/

Graham, with United Rugby Championship side Edinburgh since 2017, and former Southern Knights flanker Rory Darge are among five players featured in promotional photographs for the new strip.