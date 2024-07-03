New head coach Ewen Robbie hoping to take Gala back to top end of rugby’s Scottish National League Division 1

New Gala head coach Ewen Robbie pictured during his time at Selkirk (Photo: Grant Kinghorn)

​New head coach Ewen Robbie is targeting reversing the slump that’s seen Gala go from missing out on promotion to rugby’s Scottish Premiership by a single point two years ago to finishing third from bottom of the table last time out.

Ex-Selkirk stalwart Robbie was previously forwards coach at Netherdale, having joined up last September as part of a three-strong coaching team with Dean Keddie and Craig Dods, and he’s replaced in that role by Lewis Bertram, formerly at Hawick.

Keddie continues as backs coach and Angus Dun as captain, with Craig Keddie and Ben Gill as vice-skippers.

Robbie is confident the Galashiels club have the potential to challenge at the top of the table again despite facing former Super6 opposition in the form of Stirling County and Boroughmuir, promoted from the second and third divisions respectively this summer to replace Melrose and Watsonians, blaming lack of consistency for their eighth-placed finish last time round, on 39 points from 18 fixtures, their lowest placing since their relegation from the top flight in 2017.

“We’ve just got to concentrate on ourselves and aim to finish as high up the league as we can,” said the 50-year-old.

“You’re in control of yourselves at the end of the day and you can’t control what anybody else does, so it’s about getting your own performances right and getting the guys a wee bit more focused on their rugby.

“We had some great results last year but our consistency was a bit up and down.

“Since then, we’ve had some good one-on-one meetings with players at the end of last season and now we’re just looking to see the group evolve and talk about what we’re looking to do, philosophies around things and that, and just get it right and hopefully that’ll bring improvements.

“Our target will be to be at the top end of the league definitely.

“I think that’s doable if we get the changes made that we need, and a lot of them are just about getting a wee bit more serious about playing rugby.

“It’s about players noticing their own ability as much as anything, to be fair.

“They’re committed and they’re good trainers, the whole squad. It’s just about getting wee nuts and bolts right and if we can do that, we’ll do fine.

“The potential’s there – it’s just about getting it out.”

Robbie, director of rugby and development officer at Selkirk before switching to Gala last autumn, reckons that though the youthfulness of Gala’s squad might have counted against them last season, it should work the other way round next time out, thanks to the extra year’s experience they’ve now got under their belts.

“We did have a young squad and they’re a year older and wiser now and the improvements are there to see,” he said.

“We’ve got evidence of how well we’ve done, but we’ve also got to look at the bits we didn’t get right and think about how we can change them.

“The boys are keen and we’ve done a bit of recruitment as well and everyone just wants to get back to playing rugby.

“There are young ones coming through and there are some new boys coming in as well.”

Melrose might have moved onto pastures new but Gala can look forward to more derbies next season, thanks to Peebles coming up from Scottish National League Division 2 at the same times as Jed-Forest, now with former Gala head coach Stuart Johnson in charge, arrive from the opposite direction, plus the Border League sticking with the league format it reverted to last campaign, and that’s prospect Robbie is relishing.

“Absolutely I’m looking forward to that, but I look forward to every game, to be honest,” said the ex-Souters hooker.

Robbie, also with coaching experience at Peebles and Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Wanderers on his CV, is Gala’s first bona-fide long-term head coach since Johnson’s departure in December 2022 as though Dods was announced as such in June last year, the club were forced to backtrack soon afterwards over fears of a perceived conflict of interest with his Scottish Rugby Union job as a specialist kicking coach.

That’s a challenge Robbie’s glad to be taking up, saying: “I’m excited.

“I started helping with the forwards last year, and moving on to being head coach is something I’m really looking forward to.

“We’ve got a good group of coaches here and a good group of players.

“There’s a good bit of potential there and we just need to try and bring that out of the boys and help make some improvements.”