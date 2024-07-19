New Hawick president Malcolm Grant warns club to expect going to get tougher next rugby season

New Hawick president Malcolm Grant with, right, predecessor Ian Landles (Photo: John Thorburn)

New Hawick president Malcolm Grant is warning his club, last rugby season’s Scottish Premiership table-toppers by a six-point margin, to expect next term – starting on Saturday, August 31 – to be a tougher proposition all together.

Hawick have had a handful or so of sometime Southern Knights on their books for the last two seasons as they claimed their first top-flight title for over 20 years in 2023 and back-to-back Scottish cups this year and last, but their ex-semi-professional contingent now look likely to be outnumbered by those of Borders rivals Melrose, back in the premiership after five years away, and Edinburgh’s Watsonians and Heriot’s, along with Ayr, so Grant is expecting the going to get tougher.

“I’m very much looking forward to next season,” said the 63-year-old, named as Ian Landles’ successor as president for the next two years at the Greens’ 2024 annual general meeting this week.

“I think it’s going to be a very challenging season for all the teams in the premiership, with the Super6 disbanding and semi-pro players coming back.

“We’ve got Ayr coming up and Watsonians and Melrose coming in, and Heriot’s will be a stronger unit as well.

“It’s going to be a very challenging year for everybody as the level will be higher.

“There are a lot of teams bringing Super6 boys back now.

“We’ll need to see who’s retained who and who’s moved where, but it certainly looks like a lot of teams are retaining a good number of their Super6 players, so that will be a challenge for the other teams, that’s for sure.”

The Greens were already able to call on ex-Fosroc Super Series talent prior to that competition wrapping up in June due to players recruited by the Knights such as Fraser Renwick, Daniel Suddon and Dalton Redpath returning and Russell Anderson joining up, and Grant is hopeful that’ll give them a head start as they get to grips with a higher-calibre premiership.

“It’s great to have these boys back,” he said. “It was a shame that they didn’t feel they were getting enough game-time to want to stay where they were, but it was great to see them coming back of their own volition. That was their choice entirely and we’re glad they made it.”

Telling of his pride at taking over as president at Mansfield Park, he added: “It’s a huge honour for me.

“I never got to pull on one of our green jerseys. I was unfortunate as back in the day you only had 15 players on match-days and I was sitting behind Stuart Hogg’s dad John at full-back, but my family are steeped in the green jersey, through my father Oliver and uncles Jack and Derrick, so it’s a great honour for me to take up the reins as president.

“I’ll give it my very best shot and I’m very passionate about it.

“When you’ve got a squad of boys like we have, who are, in the main, Hawick boys, and they’re a very tight group, having come through our youth system, they deserve that.

“They’re a great set of boys and I want to do the best I can for them.”

Grant is also hoping to more clarity provided about potential pathways for players with aspirations to go professional following the scrapping of the Super Series last month, saying: “We’re still looking to get a lead from the Scottish Rugby Union as to how we fill the void left by the Super6 because we want to see a structure and pathway for our boys aspiring to play for Edinburgh or Glasgow Warriors or beyond that.

“That really is something the SRU have to look at. There’s a lot of ground to be covered there.”

Hawick, now with Graham Hogg as head coach following previous gaffer Matty Douglas’s departure in April, begin next season away to Edinburgh Academical on the 31st of next month, with kick-off at 3pm.

The Borderers won the corresponding league fixture last season by 20-15 in September before going on to beat Accies 26-16 at home in November.

They also got the better of them in this year’s Scottish cup final by 32-29 at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium in April to claim that trophy for the fourth time.

Their first Border League fixture is at home to Scottish National League Division 1’s Jed-Forest on Saturday, November 16, also at 3pm.

This week’s AGM also saw ex-president John Thorburn, a committee member of over 40 years’ standing, and groundsman and former player David Cranston given honorary life memberships of the club.