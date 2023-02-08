New coaching team taking shape at Selkirk ready for next rugby season

Selkirk coaching team members, from left, Darren Clapperton, Michael Jaffray, Craig Jackson and James Head (Photo: Grant Kinghorn)

Forwards coach Darren Hogan is leaving too at the end of the current rugby season but Michael Jaffrey is continuing his third coaching stint with the Philiphaugh outfit’s first XV.

He’ll be joined in the Souters’ upcoming coaching team by current players Craig Jackson and James Head, and though the 54-year-old doesn’t see himself as a like-for-like replacement for Wight as head coach, it’s likely to work out that way for at least 80 minutes a week while his co-gaffers are on the pitch and he’s on the sidelines.

Jaffrey, a player for the Philiphaugh club from 1987 to 2008, even turning out for their thirds in his mid-40s, is looking forward to that new role, however it turns out in practice, telling us: “It’s very much going to be a coaching team made up of myself, Craig Jackson and James Head.

Craig Jackson playing sevens for Scotland at Melrose in 2018 (Pic: SNS Group/SRU/Ross Parker)

“Scott Wight brought me in as defence coach in the summer as he and Darren were looking to strengthen their coaching team and I’ve really enjoyed it.

“The thing is that we’re looking for a smooth transition. James has been involved already – he’s played quite a bit but he also does a lot of coaching – and Craig’s come into the squad as a player and with a view to coaching as well.

“It’s kind of evolved as the season’s gone on, and with Scott getting his appointment at Southern Knights, it just seemed like the logical thing.

“We’ve enjoyed working with each other. Craig and James have come from professional and semi-professional environments and they’ve played and had exposure to the game at higher levels, so they’ve got lots to offer and their input has been great this year.

“Both James and Craig had a view to me staying involved and I thought ‘that’s great. It’s reassuring to know’. We’re really looking forward to working with each other.

“We’ve had discussions already and we want to make the team approach as coaches work.

“There will be responsibilities that one of us will take a lead on, like when it comes to game-days, I’ll take a lead, but Craig or James might take a lead in sessions during the week, just depending on what we’re working on.

“I’d think Craig would take a lead with the backs and our attacking play, I’d guess, and I’ll retain a focus on defence but also with oversight of other things as well and James will obviously be working with our forwards and on set-pieces as he’s our set-piece coach just now.

“Because Craig and James are hopefully going to play, having me there is ideal because I can take a lead on things while they’re training.

“Communication and co-ordination is key to making that work, and I’m keen to make that work.

“We want to try and work together as a team and get the best out of each other and utilise our strengths in the way that will benefit the team most.

“I don’t see it as a problem at all us working as a team.”

The former firefighter has been heartened by the upturn in Selkirk’s fortunes so far this campaign and is hoping he can help keep that up, saying: “I’m a local guy. I played for a long time for Selkirk and I’ve coached for them on a couple of different occasions in the past and I really enjoyed it.

“I just want what’s best for the club at the end of the day.

“First and foremost, I want us to be successful and continue what Scott’s done because he’s come in and made a huge contribution to the club. He’s full of enthusiasm and he’s done a lot of positive things for us.

“We’ve got two young, aspiring coaches here in James and Craig and I’m keen to see them develop and progress along with the club because I think there’s lots of potential for those guys. I see that as part of my role as I’ve got a lot of knowledge and experience of the club game. I coached 13, 14 years ago with Kevin Barrie as backs coach for two seasons and we had some real success in the premiership and then I coached a few years ago with Graham Marshall and we had three seasons together.

“Navigating the pitfalls and challenges that come with club rugby can be quite difficult at times and I think I can give the guys the benefit of my experience in that respect.

“I’ve seen what these guys can do. I’ve seen them coaching and they’re really up to date with things.

“It’s an exciting opportunity and it’s a great thing for the club.”

Former Southern Knights captain Jackson started coaching at Tennent’s National League Division 1 side Gala at the beginning of last year and has also been helping out on occasion since joining Selkirk in October.

“I’m more of a player at the minute. I contribute to coaching but not officially yet,” said the 31-year-old, also previously at Melrose and London Scottish.

“I’m getting back into the swing of playing now after a few injuries, which is good. It’s enjoyable and Selkirk are a good club to be at.”

Jackson, a sport and fitness lecturer at Edinburgh College by trade, is looking forward to taking on more coaching responsibilities too, though, saying: “It’s a really exciting time for the club.

“Scott Wight’s put the club in a really good place with what he’s done over the last four years and I’m going to help Michael Jaffray as part of the coaching team going forward.

“We’re lucky that Jaffs is going to be part of the team as it’s a huge part of what our DNA’s got to be about, that Selkirk culture, and there are a great bunch of boys there player-wise.