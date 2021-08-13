Neil Hogarth ‘ecstatic’ to be named as Peebles rugby captain 20 years after first-team debut

New Peebles rugby captain Neil Hogarth (Pic: Stephen Mathison)

Hogarth, 37 at the end of this month, is the definition of a one-club man, having started playing for Peebles at school before making his debut as a senior at the age of 16 in various positions.

He’s delighted that loyalty has been rewarded by being named as skipper 20 years on, telling us: “I’m ecstatic and very humbled and very proud.

“They’re a great bunch of boys here, and it’s a great honour.

“I started off in the first team when I was 16 and I’m coming up to 37 now so I think I’ve got the maturity needed for the role.

“I’ve also switched position and that’s rejuvenated me. I used to play on the wing and at full-back but now I’ve moved into the front row to prop and that’s given me a new lease of life.”

Hogarth is equally delighted about the prospect of playing competitive rugby again after a year and a half off due to the coronavirus pandemic wiping out lower-league fixtures from early last year, saying: “I’m really looking forward to it. It’ll be great to be playing again.”

Jonathan Dennis, director of rugby at the Gytes, added: “Neil is Peebles through and through, having played first for the school before moving through the senior ranks to become one of the first names on the first XV teamsheet.

“As one of our senior players, he is well respected across the club, having been named as player of the year.

“You have to admire his skills and longevity too as he is still going strong in the front row, having previously played in various positions in the backs. I doubt there are many that can claim that accolade.

“​​​​​​​Neil is a fantastic choice as club captain to kick-start our rugby and has our full support and backing.”