Melrose’s seconds storm to top of reserve league after win away to Gala Reivers
That win on the road at Netherdale in Galashiels for the Greenyards outfit’s seconds lifts them up one place into pole position, with Sharks, not in action at the weekend, dropping a place.
One other fixture in the regional reserve league went ahead at the weekend, a 41-24 win for Selkirk A away to Jed-Forest A at Jedburgh’s Riverside Park on Friday night.
A scheduled fixture for Hawick Force hosting Peebles Reds that same evening went unfulfilled as the Greens’ second string weren’t able to muster enough players to field a team.
Those results leave Melrose on top, with 27 points from six fixtures; Kelso second, on 25 from six; Peebles third, on 18 from five; Gala fourth, on 16 from seven; Jed fifth, on 14 from four; Selkirk second from bottom, on 13 from five; and Force bottom, on one from one.
This Friday is scheduled to see Jed playing host to Gala, Peebles at home to Melrose at the Gytes and Sharks hitting the road to Philiphaugh to take on Selkirk.
All three of those matches are due to kick off at 7.30pm.
Another three fixtures are lined up for the following Friday, November 15, all 7.30pm kick-offs too.
They’re a trip to Gala for Selkirk, a visit from Peebles for Kelso and a home game for Force, if they can get a team together, versus Jed.
As things stand, the current junior league season is set to conclude on Friday, December 6, with Sharks hosting Reivers, Storm at home to Force and Jed away to Reds.