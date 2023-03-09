Luke Townsend in action for Melrose in March 2022 (Photo by Paul Devlin/SNS Group/SRU)

The Melrose 18-year-old is following in the footsteps of his elder brother Christian, 20, as the Glasgow Warriors academy player has also turned out for the age-grade side, back in 2020 and 2021.

Under-20 head coach Kenny Murray has drafted the younger Townsend in at stand-off to cover for Ayrshire Bulls’ Richie Simpson, ruled out after suffering a head knock last time out during the young Scots’ 54-12 defeat in France on Friday, February 24.

Murray, 49, said: “Luke has been in training with us for pretty much most of the under-20s programme.

Scotland's Rudi Brown celebrating after scoring an Under-20 Six Nations try against England at London's Twickenham Stoop in February (Photo by Craig Williamson/SNS Group/SRU)

“He has had some game-time with Melrose and he is a really confident young player.

“He always has a smile on his face, and that is one of the things I like about Luke. Nothing seems to get to him.

“He has quite a good kicking game and he obviously comes from good rugby pedigree.

“He played against Wales under-19s for us before Christmas and for the Scotland under-18s last year, so I’m looking forward to seeing him get a run out against a strong Ireland side.

Corey Tait during a Scotland under-20 rugby training session at the Oriam in Edinburgh in January (Photo by Ross MacDonald/SNS Group/SRU)

“It’ll be a big challenge but it is one we are relishing.

“The return of some players from injury and the introduction of a few new faces into the team will hopefully be what we need to get a result we’re proud of.”

Tomorrow’s game at Glasgow’s Scotstoun Stadium kicks off at 7.15pm and will be broadcast live on BBC iPlayer.

Townsend is one of three Borderers in Murray’s starting line-up, the others being Hawick’s Corey Tait and Melrose’s Rudi Brown.

Sam Derrick in action for Scotland during their Under-20 Six Nations win against Wales at Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow in February (Photo by Ross MacDonald/SNS Group/SRU)

Boroughmuir Bear Tait, 19, is playing at hooker for the fourth game in a row and Southern Knight Brown, also 19, returns at openside flanker after scoring tries in all three games of the Scots’ campaign so far – one apiece against France, Wales and England.

Lauder’s Sam Derrick, a team-mate of Brown’s at Knights, is among the replacements.

Making up the rest of this week’s starting XV, co-captained by Duncan Munn and Liam McConnell, are Dan King, Logan Jarvie, Kerr Yule, Geordie Gwynn, Finlay Burgess, Craig Davidson, Moby Ogunlaja, Jake Parkinson, Harris McLeod and Jonny Morris.

Joining Derrick, 19, on the substitutes’ bench are Elliot Young, Max Surry, Robbie Deans, Ruaraidh Hart, Charlie Clare, Ben Salmon and Andy McLean.

Scotland’s under-20s have lost two of their games so far – against France and by 41-36 in England at the start of February – and also notched up their first victory since March 2020, by 18=17 at home to Wales last month.