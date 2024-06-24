Melrose’s Dylan Cockburn one of six new faces in Scotland squad for World Rugby U20 Trophy on home turf

Dylan Cockburn playing in Southern Knights' 34-17 win at home at Melrose's Greenyards to Boroughmuir Bears in April (Photo: Craig Murray)

Melrose back-row player Dylan Cockburn is one of six new faces in Scotland’s squad for next month’s World Rugby U20 Trophy in Edinburgh.

The 18-year-old’s fellow new boys in head coach Kenny Murray’s 28-strong squad for the tournament, being held at the capital’s Hive Stadium, are props Ollie Blyth-Lafferty and Jake Shearer, hooker Seb Stephen, scrum-half Conor McAlpine and centre Ludo Kolade.

The former Southern Knight is one of three Borderers selected, along with Denholm’s Hector Patterson and Selkirk’s Callum Smyth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scrum-half Patterson and prop Smyth are both academy players at United Rugby Championship sides, the former at Edinburgh and the latter at Glasgow Warriors.

Hector Patterson playing in Southern Knights' 34-17 win at home at Melrose's Greenyards to Boroughmuir Bears in April (Photo: Craig Murray)

Two fellow Borderers previously regulars for Scotland’s under-20s, Gala’s Kerr Johnston and Melrose’s Finn Douglas, have been ruled out by injury.

Scotland play Samoa in their first pool match on Tuesday, July 2, with kick-off at 5.15pm, then Hong Kong China on Sunday, July 7, at 2.30pm, and Japan on Friday, July 12, at 7.45pm, with a play-off to follow on Wednesday, July 17, if they finish top of their table.

Promotion to the World Rugby U20 Championship next year is on offer for the winner of that play-off and Scotland, relegated from that top-tier competition in 2019, are hoping they can enginner a comeback after what would be six years away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Announcing his squad, Murray, 50, said: “We have spoken about our aim and our goal – we want to go and win this tournament.

Callum Smyth ahead of Scotland's Under-20s Six Nations match against England at Edinburgh's Hive Stadium in February (Photo by Ross Parker/SNS Group/SRU)

“In the Six Nations, most people expect an England, an Ireland or a France to win, but the expectation in this type of event is that we will win.

“Our aim is to get back to the top level of under-20 rugby. That is our goal.

“We want the boys to thrive under pressure and really grasp this opportunity to show people what they are all about.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad