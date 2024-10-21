Melrose unable to halt Ayr’s 100% start to new Arnold Clark Premiership rugby season
Published 21st Oct 2024, 17:16 BST
Updated 21st Oct 2024, 17:16 BST
Saturday saw Melrose become the eighth team on the bounce to try and fail to halt Ayr’s 100% start to the new Arnold Clark Premiership rugby season.
Angus Runciman getting a tackle in for Melrose during their 45-9 loss away to Ayr on Saturday in rugby’s Arnold Clark Premiership (Photo: Andy McLean) Photo: Andy McLean
Replacement Struan Hutchison taking a kick for Melrose during their 45-9 loss away to Ayr on Saturday in rugby’s Arnold Clark Premiership (Photo: Andy McLean) Photo: Andy McLean
Full-back Keiran Clark taking a kick for Melrose during their 45-9 loss away to Ayr on Saturday in rugby’s Arnold Clark Premiership (Photo: Andy McLean) Photo: Andy McLean
No 8 Ruairidh Lindsay on the ball for Melrose during their 45-9 loss away to Ayr on Saturday in rugby’s Arnold Clark Premiership (Photo: Andy McLean) Photo: Andy McLean