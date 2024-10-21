Right-winger Corey Goldsbrough on the ball for Melrose during their 45-9 loss away to Ayr on Saturday in rugby’s Arnold Clark Premiership (Photo: Andy McLean)

​Melrose unable to halt Ayr’s 100% start to new Arnold Clark Premiership rugby season

​Saturday saw Melrose become the eighth team on the bounce to try and fail to halt Ayr’s 100% start to the new Arnold Clark Premiership rugby season.