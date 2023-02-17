Melrose to host Edinburgh rugby training session

The Greenyards at Melrose (Pic: Paul Devlin/SNS Group/SRU)

Edinburgh supporters and rugby fans wanting to watch a professional side in action are invited along to watch the capital outfit prepare for their game against Irish outfit Leinster at Edinburgh’s DAM Health Stadium on Saturday, March 4, with kick-off at 5.05pm.

Admission is free of charge and seats will be available in the Greenyards’ main stand but the club ask that places be booked in advance.

Gates open at 2pm, Edinburgh’s training will run from 2.30pm to 4pm and it will be followed by a question-and-answer session and meet-and-greet.

For further details, go to edinburghrugby.org

Leinster are top of the championship table after 13 rounds, with 61 points, and head coach Mike Blair’s Edinburgh side are ninth, on 31 points.

Borderers currently on the capital side’s books, as well as ex-Melrose player Damien Hoyland, include Hawick’s Darcy Graham, Jedburgh’s Glen Young, Melrose’s Charlie Shiel and West Linton’s Patrick Harrison.

Former Scotland scrum-half Blair, 41, is looking forward to next week’s session, saying: “The Borders is a heartland of rugby in Scotland.

“We’re hugely grateful for the support Edinburgh receive from clubs and teams situated across the region, who so often make the journey north to get behind us at the DAM Health Stadium.

“As one of world rugby’s most iconic grounds and the home of sevens rugby, we’re really excited to take our training to the Greenyards, where supporters will be able to watch as our senior squad prepare to face Leinster the following weekend.