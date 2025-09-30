​Melrose Storm take over top spot in rugby’s Border junior league after win v Gala Reivers

Peebles Reds drawing 19-all at home to Kelso Sharks on Friday (Photo: Peebles RFC)

​Only a single point separates the three teams making up the top half of rugby’s Border junior league following last’s Friday latest fixture card.

​Melrose, now on 13 points from three fixtures, move up from fourth to top spot following a 66-12 win at home to basement side Gala Reivers at the Greenyards.

Former table-toppers Jed-Forest Lions drop to second place after their planned game away to Selkirk A at Philiphaugh had to be called off because they were unable to muster a team.

They’re level on 12 points from three matches with third-placed Peebles Reds, held to a 19-all draw at home to second-from-bottom Kelso Sharks at the Gytes.

Selkirk are currently fourth in the table, on eight points from two fixtures, with Sharks on six from four and Gala on three from three.

All being well, this Friday will see Selkirk hosting Peebles, with kick-off at 7.15pm, and, quarter of an hour later, Kelso are away to Gala at Netherdale and Melrose to Lions at Jedburgh’s Riverside Park.

The scheduled fixture card for the Friday after, October 10, takes Kelso to Selkirk, Melrose to Peebles and Jed to Gala.

Kick-off at Philiphaugh will again be at 7.15pm, with those at the Gytes and Netherdale following at 7.30pm.

Only two fixtures are lined up for the next two Fridays after that.

They take Selkirk to Gala and Jed to Peebles on October 17, both 7.30pm kick-offs, and Jed to Kelso and Gala to Peebles seven days later, with kick-offs at 7.30pm and 7.10pm respectively.

For updates, go to https://fixtures.scottishrugby.org/club-rugby/2025-2026/3931