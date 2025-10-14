Melrose Storm pull away at top of rugby’s Border junior league after win away to Peebles Reds

Peebles Reds losing 40-32 at home to Melrose Storm at the Gytes on Friday (Photo Stephen Mathison)

Melrose Storm are four points clear at the top of rugby’s Border junior league after a 40-32 win away to Peebles Reds at the Gytes on Friday.

​That was one of two fixtures played that evening, the other being a 31-28 victory for Selkirk A at home to Kelso Sharks at Philiphaugh.

A scheduled trip to Gala Reivers for Jed-Forest Lions was called off.

Those results leave Storm on 18 points from four fixtures and Jed second and Peebles third, both on 14 from four, with the former’s points-scored difference being 18 better. Selkirk are fourth on 13 from three, Sharks fifth on 13 from six and Reivers bottom on six from five.

Two fixtures each are lined up for this Friday and the two after.

They take Selkirk to Gala and Jed to Peebles this week, both 7.30pm kick-offs; Jed to Kelso and Gala to Peebles on Friday the 24th, with kick-offs at 7.30pm and 7.10pm respectively; and Melrose to Gala and Selkirk to Jed seven days later, also for 7.30pm kick-offs.

For updates, go to https://fixtures.scottishrugby.org/club-rugby/2025-2026/3931