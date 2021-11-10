Melrose Storm go 15 points clear at top of table after 29-19 win against Watsonians

Kieran Hayes on the ball for Jed-Forest A against Selkirk A (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

That win moves the second-bottom Souters, now on 18 points from eight games, to within a point of their third-bottom Jedburgh rivals.

Hawick Force beat Currie Chieftains A 19-17 away and now sit in fifth place with 27 points from 10 games.

A Borders derby in Tennent’s East Reserve League Division 2 saw Kelso Sharks beat Peebles Reds 36-10 away.

Melrose Storm's Alex Johnson in action against Watsonians (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

The two other games in the division featuring Borders sides brought mixed fortunes.