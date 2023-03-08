Melrose Sevens to feature women’s rugby tournament

Former Melrose Rugby Club president Mike Bleasdale (Pic: Douglas Hardie)

It’ll be played on Saturday, April 8, and the trophy at stake will be the Mike Bleasdale Cup, named after a former club president as a tribute to his advocacy of women’s rugby prior to his death in July 2021.

Gillian Thomson, a spokesperson for Melrose Ladies’ ex-players’ group, welcomed that move, saying: “As a close-knit group of former players, we are delighted that Melrose have agreed to name the women’s cup after a terrific man.

“Mike Bleasdale coached and led the Melrose Ladies rugby team for their entire 22-year existence.

“He was an incredible supporter of women in sport, and, particularly during the earlier years, he consistently challenged opinions and overcame barriers to promote and facilitate opportunity for women to play rugby.

“Mike’s commitment to Melrose Ladies was rewarded with several Scottish league titles, national plates and bowls and many sevens tournament trophies.

“He coached several players through their developmental years and those players went on to achieve regional and Scotland age group selection.

“Six former players have either previously played or currently play for Scotland. Three have also gone on to represent Scotland at sevens, with one a current GB sevens player and Olympian.

“We thank the club for honouring a man who gave so much to women’s rugby and for ensuring Mike’s legacy will continue for years to come.”

The inaugural cup will be contested in a knockout format by Durham University, Lionesses, DeltaDrone Tuks and Hearts and Balls, with the final being played just before the 1883 Cup final.