Melrose Sevens being put back six weeks next year to avoid potential fixture clash

Shogun celebrating beating South of Scotland Barbarians 21-5 in this year's Melrose Sevens final in April (Photo: Bryan Robertson)

Melrose Sevens are on the move in the calendar and now look set to be the finale of rugby’s next Kings of the 7s campaign rather than its first round of 2025.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Greenyards club’s sevens are traditionally staged on the second Saturday in April, that being the 12th next year, but their organisers have decided to put them back six weeks next time round to avoid a potential clash with a Scottish Premiership fixture card and they’ll now take place on Saturday, May 24, as part of a four-day event starting on Thursday the 22nd.

That risk of a calendar clash has arisen due to the premiership being expanded for next season only by two teams, Melrose and Watsonians, to 12 following this year’s scrapping of the Fosroc Super Series semi-professional competitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Next season – starting on Saturday, August 31 – is due to conclude on Saturday, March 22, but April 12 has been earmarked as a standby date in the event of fixtures overunning due to weather-enforced postponements, as happened this year, the 2023/24 season’s original wrap-up fixture card on Saturday, February 3, having been followed by four rescheduled games, with that campaign only eventually ending a month later on Saturday, March 2.

That change of date means that, as things stand, Melrose’s sevens will go from being the first of the year to the last of the Kings of the 7s campaign due to kick off at Peebles on Saturday, August 6, unless other clubs follow suit, potentially extending the season further towards or into June.

This year Melrose’s sevens were followed by Hawick’s and Berwick’s the weekend after, Langholm’s the Saturday after, Kelso and Earlston’s over the first weekend of May and Selkirk and Jed-Forest’s over the following two Saturdays, ending on Saturday, May 18.

A Melrose Sevens spokesperson explained: “The decision to move the dates was made in response to next season’s extension of Scottish Premiership league fixture dates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Allocated fixtures for 2024/25 mean the traditional Melrose Sevens weekend in April will be used as a standby date for rescheduled fixtures, posing a significant risk of impacting on the availability of teams and referees.”

It’s not yet been decided whether Melrose’s sevens will go back to an early April date in 2026.

Officials at the Greenyards say they’re also taking on board complaints about Borders teams and other club sides no longer being able to challenge for the 1883 Centenary Cup due to the calibre of opposition they face from invitational outfits made up of professional or semi-pro players.

It’s now six years since a Scottish club side won Melrose’s sevens, that being Watsonians, thanks to a 19-14 victory over their hosts in 2018’s final, and it’s five years since one even made it to the final, that being Edinburgh Academical, beaten 29-12 by London Scottish in 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since then, the trophy – last won by a Borders team, the hosts, in 2011 – has gone to a British Army side, Monaco Impis and Shogun, with no club teams making it beyond the last eight this year, though Melrose co-head coach Scott Wight’s South of Scotland Barbarians did make it to the final, losing out 21-5 to Shogun, coached by Selkirk’s Fraser Harkness.

“The 1883 Centenary Cup will take the form of a 24-team competition and will retain its traditional knockout format, with interest in the competition already strong from club teams in New Zealand, Australia, England and France,” said the organisers’ spokesperson.

“Scottish clubs bolstered by the return of Super6 players will compete against invitational sides from recognised rugby clubs fielding squads of club-strength players.

“As the tournament builds towards Melrose’s 150th anniversary celebrations in 2027 and the 150th playing of the Melrose Sevens in 2033, the tournament will be the final leg of the Borders’ Kings of the 7s series, with the champions crowned at the home of rugby sevens.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tournament director Phil Morris added: “We believe this date change will not only alleviate any scheduling conflicts but also provide an exciting opportunity for fans to enjoy the tournament during a festive bank holiday weekend.

“We look forward to welcoming rugby enthusiasts from around the world to Melrose for what promises to be another fantastic weekend of rugby.

“We have responded to concerns about semi-pro or specialised sevens guest teams being too powerful, with a focus on inviting recognised club-strength teams with the ambition that the Scottish rugby public will continue to enjoy the highest standard of sevens at Melrose, the birthplace of the sevens game.

“We hope both competitions continue to develop rugby sevens, as well as showcasing the heritage and values of the game of rugby here in the Borders.

“Melrose Sevens are renowned for their vibrant atmosphere, the attraction of quality teams and spectators from across the globe and we are sure that the 2025 tournament will live up to that legacy.”