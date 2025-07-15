Melrose lock Dylan Cockburn confirmed as one of five new faces in Glasgow Warriors’ academy for upcoming United Rugby Championship season

Dylan Cockburn pictured playing for Southern Knights at home to Boroughmuir Bears at Melrose's Greenyards in April 2024 (Pic: Craig Murray)

Melrose lock Dylan Cockburn has been confirmed as one of five new faces in Glasgow Warriors’ academy intake for the forthcoming United Rugby Championship season.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The other new boys in the Glaswegians’ 23-strong academy are former Aberdeen hooker Seb Stephen, Ellon prop Jackson Rennie, Munster scrum-half Jack Oliver and Ayr winger Cameron van Wyk.

Cockburn, 19, is one of two Borderers in the Scotstoun Stadium side’s academy, the other, ex-Gala winger Kerr Johnston, having joined up in 2023, with the 20-year-old going on to make his senior debut in February of this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He’s one of 11 of that intake of 23 currently or recently in head coach Kenny Murray’s Scotland squad at this year’s World Rugby U20 Championship in Italy.

Warriors head coach Franco Smith said: “We are excited by the potential within this group and are looking forward to them learning from, and bringing energy to, our environment this coming season.

“The academy has been a successful breeding ground for talent in recent years. Last season Jare Oguntibeju and Duncan Munn both signed pro contracts, having forced their way into the senior side.

“With a slightly smaller senior squad next season, there will likely be more opportunity for some of these players to pull on a Glasgow jersey and I hope they are excited and motivated to do so.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Making up the rest of the academy are Joe Roberts, Ollie McKenna, Jake Shearer, Ryan Burke, Dan Halkon, Macenzzie Duncan, Archie McMichael, Jonny Morris, Rory Purvis, Brent Jackson, Matthew Urwin, Alex Bryden, Ben Salmon, Johnny Ventisei, Kerr Yule, Harry Provan and Fergus Watson.