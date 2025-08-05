Melrose kick off defence of rugby’s Kings of 7s title by winning last tournament of 2025

Melrose celebrating winning 2025’s Peebles Sevens on Saturday (Photo: Peebles RFC)

Melrose kicked off their defence of rugby’s Kings of the 7s title by winning Peebles Sevens for the second year on the bounce and 16th time all together on Saturday.

The Greenyards side got the better of Kelso by 10-5 in the weekend’s final after edging out Edinburgh Academical by 17-15 in the last four and beating Jed-Forest and Watsonians in their pool, by 43-0 and 38-0 respectively.

Kelso, winners of the Gytes tournament in 2023, made it to their second final in three years by knocking out the hosts 33-0 in the semis after seeing off Hawick 45-10 and Glasgow Hawks 40-20 in their pool.

The other two games played in the finalists’ groups were losses by 43-5 for Jed versus Watsonians and 19-5 for Hawick against Hawks.

One of the day’s other two pools of three saw Selkirk beaten 38-5 by Accies and 19-10 by Compass 7s and the Edinburgh outfit winning 26-10 against Compass 7s.

Peebles won both their games in the other, by 17-12 against Gala and 28-0 versus Biggar, with the South Lanarkshire side also losing 39-7 to Gala.

Saturday’s senior sevens were the centrepiece of three days of competitions, with the Pees winning Friday’s under-16s tournament, seeing off Hawick Youth in that day’s final, but the Greens turning the tables in Sunday’s under-18s contest with a 26-17 victory over Peebles Reds.

Melrose’s Kings of the 7s title win earlier this year was their tenth, extending the gap between them and Jed, the second most successful team in the 31-year history of the competition, with six victories to date, the last of them in 2022.

The Greenyards club’s nine prior title wins were in 2023, 2014, 2013, 2011, 2010, 2005, 2002 and 2000.

The squad they fielded at the weekend, captained by Paddy Anderson, comprised Henno Bowe, Finn Douglas, Roan Frostwick, Declan Mulcahy, Doug Crawford, Stuart Kirk, Ben Conaghan, Roly Brett, Scott Clark, Oli Furness and Connor Spence.

Beaten finalists Kelso, skippered by Dwain Patterson, were represented by Cammy and James Thompson, Adam Hall, Murray Woodcock, Billy McNeil, Harris Ross, Nik Stingl, Archie Barbour and Hamish, William and Robbie Tweedie.

Both skippers scored tries in the final, along with the winners’ Spence.

Peebles’ tournament now being the only one still occupying a summer calendar spot, Gala and Hawick’s having reverted back from August to their traditional spring dates, Melrose will top of the standings, with ten points, at least until April next year.

Round two of the season looks likely to be Gala’s sevens on Saturday, April 11, with eight more at Hawick, Berwick, Langholm, Kelso, Earlston, Selkirk, Jed-Forest and Melrose’s following, but that’s yet to be confirmed.

Winning team member Crawford, also Melrose’s general manager, was delighted to get their bid for title No 11 off to a winning start, saying: “It was great to win at Peebles at the weekend. It’s a really good way to start the season.

“It was a really well-organised tournament, a good day and a good way to prepare for the XVs season.

“It’s nice to pick up from where we left off and get to stay at the top of the table all the way until April.

“We had some new guys in the squad and I thought they did really well and I’ll be excited to see how we go again at Peebles this weekend in the Border League.”

Kelso are second in the table on seven points, with Peebles and Accies on five and Watsonians, Hawick and Gala on three.