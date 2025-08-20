​​Melrose keep up winning start to new Border League rugby season with 81-21 demolition of Jed-Forest

Winger ​Finn Douglas marked his first home game since returning from France’s Valence Romans Drome by scoring four tries for co-head coaches Scott Wight and Iain Chisholm’s Arnold Clark Premiership hosts.

Touching down with tries for their opposite number Michael Harshaw’s Arnold Clark National League Division 1 visitors were fly-half Aaron Weatherhead at the double and scrum-half Robbie Douglas, with No 8 Finn Scott adding two conversions.

Following on from a 38-5 win away to National 2’s Peebles seven days earlier, that result keeps Melrose four points clear at the top of the competition’s leaderboard on eight points from those two fixtures.

Selkirk are second in the table after kicking off their defence of their eighth regional title with a 24-14 victory away to Gala on Saturday.

Co-captain and hooker Corey Tait, full-back Callum Anderson, scrum-half Hugo Alderson and replacement Blake Cullen scored tries for the visiting Souters at Netherdale Stadium, with Alderson adding two conversions.

Touching down for Ewen Robbie’s hosts were Cameron Brydon and captain and blindside flanker Craig Keddie, with full-back Brydon kicking two conversions.

One more stand-alone Border League fixture is to be played ahead of the seven teams competing beginning their national league seasons and it sees Peebles hosting Gala at the Gytes this Thursday, with kick-off at 7.30pm.

The next four games counting for the league, launched in 1901 and billed as the oldest of its kind in the world, are all premiership double-headers, three of them involving Selkirk.

All are 3pm Saturday kick-offs, two of them taking place next month and two the month after.

They see head coach Gordon Henderson’s Souters away to Hawick at Mansfield Park on September 6 and to Kelso at Poynder Park on September 20 and at home to Melrose at Philiphaugh on October 4.

October’s other top-flight double-header is a trip to Hawick for Melrose on the 25th.

Next up after that are stand-alone away-days for Hawick at Jed on Saturday, November 1, and, subject to confirmation, for Kelso at Gala on Friday, November 7.

Two more top-flight double-headers follow for Kelso away to Hawick on November 29 and to Melrose on December 13, both Saturdays.

Melrose and Gala’s traditional Boxing Day Waverley Cup match, being hosted by the former this time round on Friday, December 26, will be this year’s last Border League fixture.

Next year’s first, yet to be confirmed, is lined up to be a stand-alone fixture taking Hawick to Galashiels on Saturday, January 3.

Only three games are confirmed for next year thus far, a National 1 double-header for Gala at home to Jed on Saturday, January 10, and stand-alone trips for Peebles to Selkirk on Friday, February 13, and for Hawick to Peebles on Friday, March 13.

Four fixtures have yet to be allocated dates – Peebles away to Jed and Kelso and Jed on the road at Kelso and Selkirk.

