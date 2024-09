Melrose losing 31-5 at home to Watsonians on Saturday (Photo: Andy McLean)

​Melrose hoping to bounce back at Musselburgh after 31-5 loss to Watsonians

​Melrose’s 31-5 loss at home to Watsonians on Saturday in rugby’s Arnold Clark Premiership was nothing like the thumping that scoreline would suggest, according to co-head coach Scott Wight.