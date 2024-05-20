​Melrose hero Scott Wight returning to club as co-head coach after final whistle blows for Southern Knights

Southern Knights attack coach Scott Wight ahead of their 34-17 victory over Boroughmuir Bears at home at Melrose's Greenyards at the end of last month (Photo: Craig Murray)

​Melrose are doubling up on head coaches as they prepare to return to Scottish rugby’s top flight after five years away.

​Iain Chisholm, in charge of the Greenyards club since June last year, is being joined by ex-Scotland sevens captain Scott Wight in a continuation of their partnership overseeing Southern Knights’ farewell Fosroc Super Series Sprint campaign.

Chisholm and Wight are defence and attack coaches respectively for the soon-to-be axed semi-professional side, overseen by Melrose head of rugby Rob Moffat, and that collaboration is now set to continue into the Greenyards outfit’s club team’s first Scottish Premiership season since 2018.

Wight, 38, has been with the Knights since last spring, having been named as their attack coach in December 2022 after four years as head coach at Selkirk.

Southern Knights defence coach Iain Chisholm briefing his side ahead of their 24-12 loss at home in Melrose to Watsonians earlier this month (Photo: Craig Murray)

That role will end after the final fixtures of the Knights’ five-year lifespan next month, freeing up Wight for a return to the club he played for at fly-half and captained as a youth and then senior, helping them win their own sevens in 2011, until his move to Glasgow Warriors later that year.

He’s delighted to be on his way back to his boyhood club and also about carrying on working with Chisholm, 34, saying: “I’m looking forward to going back to Melrose, having started my career there and being hugely passionate about the club.

“I’d been with Melrose since primary three before I left to join Glasgow Warriors in 2011 and spent seven years as a pro there and at sevens, so it’s obviously quite cool for me to be back as it’s a full-circle moment 33 years after having my first involvement with the club at the age of five.”

Wight is fully aware how tough a task lies ahead for him and Chisholm as they prepare to go up against established Scottish Premiership sides reinforced by players from their Super Series franchises with a squad only able to manage a fifth-placed finish in Scottish National League Division 1 last time out, on 53 points from 18 fixtures, 19 adrift of table-toppers Ayr, though they’ll also be bolstered by ex-semi-pros such as current Knights Jack Dobie, Angus Runciman and Dylan Cockburn come autumn.

Melrose are among four clubs not to have made it back up to the premiership since their demotion in 2019 as part of the creation of what was then the Super6, only Heriot’s and Ayr having secured promotion in the interim.

They’ve been stuck in National 1 for the last five years, having finished third in 2023 and fourth in 2022 and 2020, with Watsonians also failing to get back up and Stirling County and Boroughmuir falling further.

They and Watsonians have had their top-flight status restored, however, as part of the fallout from the Super Series’ impending demise and Wight is hoping his side can seize that opportunity and avoid a rapid return to the second tier following the top flight being reduced from a dozen teams to ten next summer.

“I’d love to see Melrose return to the top end of the premiership,” he said.

“We know that’s going to be really difficult with the squad that we’ve got at the moment, having finished fifth in National 1.

“If we’re looking at going up and competing in the premiership, we’ll definitely need to add to our squad over the summer.

“I was speaking to Ayrshire Bulls’ coaches at the weekend and I think they’ve got 17 boys staying at Ayr next season, so that gives you a flavour of what the premiership could be like.

“We fully appreciate that the premiership’s going to be very different to where a lot of the club boys have been playing.

“For the last five years, a lot of them have only played in National 1, so they’re going to have to step up to compete at the next level, which is going to be exciting.

“I’m just starting to get my Melrose hat on and looking at what they do.

“They certainly do a few things different to what we do at Southern Knights and I’ll be looking to apply some of the things we do at the Knights to the club game.

“There’ll be continuity with our coaching staffs but there’ll be a lot of new players to work with at club level for me.”

Looking ahead to continuing working alongside ex-Peebles head coach Chisholm, Wight added: “It’s been good.

“We both challenge each other in different ways and that will continue.

“As long as we’re challenging each other and trying to get the best out of one another, that’ll then hopefully rub off on the players.”

Wight says he’ll be sad to see the Super Series end as, though unpopular among club officials in the Borders and beyond, he believes it serves a useful purpose as a bridge between the amateur and professional games.

“Not everybody’s been a fan of Super6 and not everybody likes it, but some people do like it, so obviously there are different opinions about it,” he said.

“One thing for sure, though, is that the Super6 ending will leave a massive gap for youngsters at a level between professional and amateur rugby and it takes us back to where we were when I last played at Melrose over ten years ago.”