​Melrose get off to winning start v Peebles in latest bid for rugby’s Border League title

Matt Carryer in possession for Peebles during a 38-5 stand-alone Border League loss at home to Melrose on Saturday (Photo: Erica Guiney)

​Melrose got their latest bid for rugby’s Border League title off to a winning start away to Peebles on Saturday.

​The Arnold Clark Premiership side got the better of head coach Graeme Paterson’s lower-league hosts by 38-5 to claim first blood and post four points on the board as the oldest competition of its kind in the world, first contested in 1901, heads towards the century-and-a quarter mark.

The Greenyards side’s try-scorers at the Gytes were Jack Dobie with a hat-trick, Finn Douglas, Matthew Bertram and Finlay Sinclair, with four conversions added.

Matt Carryer touched down an unconverted try for their Arnold Clark National League Division 2 hosts late on to avert a potential whitewash.

Peebles in possession during a 38-5 stand-alone Border League loss at home to Melrose on Saturday (Photo: Erica Guiney)

Co-head coaches Scott Wight and Iain Chisholm’s Melrose are back in action in the regional league this coming Saturday, at home to National 1’s Jed-Forest, now with Michael Harshaw in charge, having taken over from Stuart Johnson, and kick-off is at 3pm.

That’s one of two premiership-versus-National 1 Border League fixtures being played that afternoon as head coach Gordon Henderson’s Selkirk will be hitting the road to Netherdale to take on opposite number Ewen Robbie’s Gala at the same time.

One further Border League fixture is due to follow before the Borders’ seven sides begin their 2025-26 national campaigns at the end of this month and that’s a trip west to Peebles for National 1’s Gala on Thursday, August 21, with kick-off time to be confirmed.

The four Border League fixtures being played as pre-season warm-ups this summer represent a 100% increase on last year and in 2022 and a fourfold rise on the one game contested in 2023.

Peebles on the attack during a 38-5 stand-alone Border League loss at home to Melrose on Saturday (Photo: Erica Guiney)

The next five matches confirmed after this summer’s four fixtures are premiership double-headers being played on Saturdays – Selkirk away to head coach Graham Hogg’s Hawick on September 6 and to Bruce McNeil and Nikki Walker’s Kelso two weeks later, Hawick at home to Melrose on October 25 and to Kelso on November 29 and Melrose hosting Kelso on December 13.

A stand-alone fixture for Gala hosting Kelso is pencilled in for Friday, November 7, amid that handful of all-top-flight derbies but that’s to be confirmed and that also goes for another potentially taking Hawick to Galashiels on Saturday, January 3.

Melrose and Gala’s traditional Boxing Day Waverley Cup match, taking place at the Greenyards this time round on Friday the 26th, will be 2025’s last Border League fixture.

Only two games are confirmed for next year so far, a National 1 double-header for Gala at home to Jed on Saturday, January 10, and a stand-alone game taking Peebles to Selkirk on Friday, February 13.

Five fixtures haven’t been allocated calendar slots yet – Peebles away to Jed and Kelso and at home to Hawick and Jed on the road at Kelso and Selkirk.