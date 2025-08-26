​Melrose get new Arnold Clark Premiership rugby season off to winning start but Hawick, Selkirk and Kelso lose out

Doug Crawford on the ball for Melrose during their 43-17 win hosting Heriot’s at the Greenyards on Saturday (Photo: Andy McLean)

​Melrose were the only Borderers to get the new Arnold Clark Premiership rugby season off to a winning beginning on Saturday.

​Co-head coaches Scott Wight and Iain Chisholm’s team got the better of Edinburgh’s Heriot’s by 43-17 at the Greenyards but Hawick, Selkirk and Kelso all lost out.

The Greens were beaten by 29-20 hosting Glasgow Hutchesons’ Aloysians and the Souters and Kelso both ended up on the wrong end of their scorelines on the road in Edinburgh, the former by 55-29 at Currie Chieftains and the latter by 36-20 at Watsonians.

Melrose’s season-opener, with a new trophy in memory of late club doctor Graham Dall at stake, was a carbon-copy of last year’s, but happily for the hosts, it didn’t go the same way and they made amends for their 35-22 defeat 12 months ago, followed by a 66-21 thumping in the capital in November’s reverse fixture, by winning by six tries to three.

Their tries were touched down by right-winger Finn Douglas at the double, scrum-half Douglas Crawford, outside-centre Corey Goldsbrough, left-winger Connor Spence and inside-centre Declan Mulcahy, with fly-half Roly Brett adding five conversions and a penalty.

Callum Anderson, Patrick Spence and Struan Cessford scored tries for the visitors, one of them converted by Calum Jessop.

Melrose captain Angus Runciman was delighted to start the new campaign with a bonus-point win, telling Borders Rugby TV afterwards: “It was a hard game and we probably needed that just to find out where we are as a team.

“We’re just kind of finding our feet but that’s always the same with the first league game.”

Head coach Graham Hogg’s Hawick side, fielding two debutants in their starting XV and with another five as replacements, were 20-12 up at half-time at Mansfield Park against top-flight newcomers GHA but couldn’t keep hold of that lead, conceding 17 points after the break without adding to their own score.

Their tries were scored by left-winger Owain Gray and outside-centre Andrew Mitchell, with full-back Kirk Ford converting both and also kicking two penalties.

Scoring the other way were Glenn Little with a hat-trick and Nicky Thompson, with Gregor Drummond adding three conversions and a penalty.

Selkirk’s result away to Currie was only three points different to that of the corresponding fixture last October, losing 54-31 that time round and 55-29 in Balerno at the weekend, again picking up a consolation try-bonus point.

Touching down for head coach Graham Henderson’s visitors were hooker James Bett at the double, inside-centre Ross Nixon and lock Jack Fisher, with scrum-half Hugo Alderson adding a penalty and conversion.

DJ Innes and Fraser Sayers scored two tries apiece for Currie, with Scott Robeson, Archie Fletcher, Ali Bain and Cairn Ramsay also touching down and Sam Leto adding six conversions and a penalty.

Co-head coaches Nikki Walker and Bruce McNeil’s Kelso also began last season against Watsonians but won 36-31 at home on that occasion on their way to a winning double completed by a 24-17 victory at Myreside Stadium in November.

That’s a feat they won’t be repeating this term, however, having fallen at the first hurdle on Saturday.

Right-winger and co-captain Dwain Patterson secured 15 of Kelso’s points at the weekend with a try, two conversions and two penalties, with tighthead prop and co-skipper Dan Gamble touching down too.

Stuart Allison, Harry Jackaman, Adam McKenzie, Daniel Kelly and Boyd Cooper scored their hosts’ tries, all but one of them converted by Andy McLean.

This coming Saturday brings the new season’s first Borders derby, Kelso hosting Hawick, along with a visit from Watsonians for Selkirk and a trip to GHA for Melrose, all 3pm kick-offs.