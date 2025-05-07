Melrose extend lead at top of rugby’s Kings of the 7s table to 15 points after making it to two finals in two days

Melrose celebrating winning 2025’s Earlston Sevens on Sunday (Photo: Chris Batchelor)

Melrose have extended their lead at the top of rugby’s Kings of the 7s table to 15 points after making it to two finals in as many days at the weekend and winning one.

Defending champions Kelso beat Melrose 42-14 in the final at their own sevens at Poynder Park on Saturday, that being the first time they’ve come out on top on home turf since 2008, to cut the gap to the top of the leaderboard from 11 points to eight.

A 22-17 victory for Melrose against Stirling County in the final at Earlston Sevens the day after combined with a last-eight exit for Kelso almost doubled their lead, however, as they picked up 17 points from rounds six and seven of the current competition, four more than their rivals, with 30 left to play for as they bid for their tenth title.

“As far as the title race goes, it was huge for us that Kelso got only three points on Sunday,” Melrose’s lead coach, Callum Anderson, told the Offside Line rugby news website afterwards.

“It was a testament to these boys that they came back from what was a big score against them the day before at Kelso to go on and win at Earlston.”

To reach their own final on Saturday and make amends for a 24-15 loss to Melrose at that stage 12 months previously, Kelso beat Gala by 36-0 and Hawick by 50-0 in their pool and Selkirk by 26-19 in the last four.

Melrose – making it to their third Kelso final in three years, having won the prior two, 2023’s by 38-12 versus Gala before gettting the better of their hosts last time round – saw off Edinburgh University by 39-12 and Watsonians by 32-0 in their pool and Edinburgh Academical by 26-14 in the semis.

Kelso’s tries in Saturday’s final were scored by Dwain Patterson, Liam Herdman, Frankie Robson, Archie Barbour at the double and Andy Tait, with captain Patterson, named as player of the tournament, converting all six.

Hamish Weir and Scott Clark touched down tries for Melrose and both converted their own scores.

“To win the title at Poynder Park for the first time in 17 years was something special for this group,” said Kelso coach Murray Hastie.

“These boys deserve the win. They’ve been working very hard and, more so, they love sevens.

“It’s a really good blend in the group – there’s experience, there’s youth and we’ve got guys with real gas and go, but there’s a lot of physicality in the team as well.”

Saturday’s other pool games included Selkirk beating Jed-Forest by 35-19 and Berwick by 28-12, with Jed seeing off the Northumbrians 35-19.

At that same stage of proceedings, Hawick notched up a 24-7 win against Gala and Peebles lost to two Edinburgh opponents on the bounce, by 34-12 to Accies and 21-15 to Heriot’s.

Kelso’s winning squad also included Hamish, Robbie and William Tweedie, Cammy Thompson and Adam Hall, supplemented by Selkirk’s Lachlan Ferguson for the final.

Making up the rest of Melrose’s runners-up were Connor Spence, Declan Mulcahy, Ruairidh Lindsay, Corey Goldsbrough, Patrick Anderson, Roly Brett, Keiran Clark and Doug Crawford.

Melrose captain Hamish Weir celebrating winning 2025’s Earlston Sevens on Sunday (Photo: Chris Batchelor)

It was the same squad that won at Earlston on Sunday but for Donald Crawford replacing Lindsay.

The Greenyards team got to that final via a 34-7 first-round knockout of Gala followed by wins by 38-0 versus Langholm in the last eight and by 26-21 against Accies in the semis.

Stirling’s route to the final consisted of wins by 29-12 against Hawick in round one, 21-12 versus Kelso in the quarter-finals and 36-21 facing Selkirk in the last four.

Weir scored two more tries at Earlston, with Doug Crawford and Mulcahy also touching down and Nick Torkington, Murray Shedden and Eric Davey doing likewise for Stirling.

Earlston were beaten 49-0 by Edinburgh Uni in a stand-alone preliminary tie and the capital students went on to knock out Peebles 15-12 in round one.

Five other first-round ties included a 29-14 win for Kelso against Heriot’s, a 52-0 victory for Selkirk versus Berwick and a 26-21 loss to Jed for Melrose co-head coach Scott Wight’s defending champions Auld Stars, with Jed going on to lose 35-28 to Selkirk in the last eight.

Melrose celebrating winning 2025’s Earlston Sevens on Sunday (Photo: Chris Batchelor)

Next up is round eight in the form of Selkirk Sevens this coming Saturday, followed by Jed’s a week later and the competition wrapping up at Melrose seven days after that, on Saturday, May 24.

The Souters’ sevens revert to a four-pool format this year, followed by semi-finals and a final, after following a knockout set-up last time round.

Melrose, Peebles and Watsonians are in one pool; Kelso, Jed and Heriot’s in another; the hosts, Gala and Boroughmuir in a third; and Hawick, Berwick and Accies in the other.

Admission is £15 for adults, £10 for concessions and £5 for children of secondary-school age, with younger youngsters getting in for free. For details, go to the club’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/selkirkrfc/

Saturday’s first tie at Philiphaugh is at 2pm and the day’s final is expected to kick off just after 6.30pm.

Victory in last year’s Selkirk Sevens went to the hosts, by 33-24 against Kelso in the final, and Melrose won the year before, by 26-7 versus Gala.