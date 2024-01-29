Melrose drop to third in rugby’s Scottish National League Division 1 after loss to Dundee
The Greenyards outfit are now on 50 points from 16 fixtures, with two left to play, both away – at fifth-placed Watsonians this coming Saturday, with kick-off at 2pm, and at sixth-placed Glasgow Academicals on Saturday, March 16, at 3pm.
Highland take over second place, on 51 points from 16 matches, after beating table-toppers Ayr, already confirmed as champions, 35-12 at home in Inverness at the weekend.
Melrose enjoyed mixed fortunes in the reverse fixtures against their upcoming opposition, beating Edinburgh’s Watsonians 18-11 at the end of October after being given a 62-28 thumping by the Glaswegians earlier that same month.
On the scoresheet for head coach Iain Chisholm’s hosts at the weekend were Harry Makowski, Bruce Colvine, Craig Fairbairn and Ben McLean with tries and Struan Hutchison with three conversions.
Their visitors’ try-scorers, making amends for a 53-13 defeat on home turf in December, were captain Sean Gauld and Adam Flynn at the double, Fraser McKay and Max Raitt, with Stuart Kirk adding three conversions and McKay one.
The Borders’ other National 1 side, Gala, had a better weekend, notching up their first win since mid-November at home at Netherdale to Glasgow Accies.
Touching down for the hosts as they edged out their visitors by 42-39 were Ben Gill and Liam Scott at the double, plus Craig Keddie, with Scott Peffers adding three penalties and five conversions.
Saturday’s win leaves Gala third from bottom of the table, with 39 points from 16 fixtures.
Their remaining games, both on the road, are at second-from-bottom Dundee this Saturday at 2pm and Highland on Saturday, February 17, at 3pm.
The reverse fixtures in Galashiels saw the Borderers get the better of Dundee by 42-32 but lose out to Highland by 22-18, both in October.