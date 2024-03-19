​Melrose bow out of rugby’s Scottish National League Division 1 with loss on road

Douglas Crawford, pictured playing for Southern Knights away to Boroughmuir Bears in August 2022, scored one of Melrose's four tries versus Glasgow Academicals on Saturday (Pic: Simon Wootton/SNS Group/SRU)

​Fly-half Roly Brett, winger Matty Bertram, centre Patrick Anderson and scrum-half Douglas Crawford scored tries for head coach Iain Chisholm’s side at New Anniesland, with Crawford adding one conversion.

The visitors’ efforts to sign off for the season on as high a note as they could manage were hampered by three second-half yellow cards – for lock Thomas Brown for a high tackle, winger Harry Makowski for a deliberate knock-on and replacement Andrew Bradfield for a tip-tackle – with their hosts also hit by a sin-binning, for Guy Davis for a high tackle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The four-try bonus point that defeat earned the Borderers sees them end their farewell second-tier campaign fifth in the ten-team table, level with sixth-placed Watsonians, also premiership-bound, on 53 points from 18 fixtures.

Next up for them is a Border League game at home at the Greenyards to premiership play-off semi-finalists Kelso this Friday, with kick-off at 7.30pm.

Melrose go into that game second to Hawick in the regional competition, on ten points from three games, three league places and two points better off than their visitors.

That’s followed by a trip to Hawick a week on Friday, also at 7.30pm, and a visit from Jed-Forest on a date to be arranged.