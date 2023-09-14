Melrose and Gala notch up first wins of new Scottish National League Division 1 rugby season

Gala beating Glasgow Hutchesons' Aloysians 22-15 at Netherdale on Saturday (Photo: Alwyn Johnston)

​Melrose beat Glasgow High Kelvinside by 68-7 at the Greenyards and Gala got the better of Glasgow Hutchesons’ Aloysians at Netherdale by 22-15 after getting their campaigns off to a losing start seven days previously at GHA and Watsonians respectively.

Those results leave the former third in the table on six points and the latter second-bottom on four ahead of trips to Biggar and GHK respectively this coming Saturday, both 3pm kick-offs.

Melrose’s try-scorers against GHK were Thomas Brown, Hamish Weir at the double, Roly Brett, Will Ferrie, Struan Hutchison twice, Finn Barry, Robin Sharp and Keiran Clark, with Hutchison converting all but one of those touchdowns.

Gala's Scott Peffers on the ball against Glasgow Hutchesons' Aloysians at Netherdale on Saturday (Photo: Alwyn Johnston)

Paul Henderson crossed the line for a converted try for their visitors but that was their sole score.

Melrose captain Bruce Colvine was glad to see head coach Iain Chisholm’s side get off the mark, telling Borders Rugby TV: “It was good. I was really, really happy with the reaction we got.

“There’s no getting away from the fact that last week was disappointing up at GHA, so for the full squad to react like that and score ten tries, you can’t have much to complain about.

“We struggled to get a foothold in the game for the first ten to 15 minutes definitely but a big positive was that we didn’t concede and we defended very well for that time.

Struan Hutchison on the ball for Melrose versus Glasgow High Kelvinside at the Greenyards on Saturday (Photo: Douglas Hardie)

“You’re never going to have it all your own way for 80 minutes – you’d be daft to think that – so to ride that pressure was a massive positive for us.”

Gala’s tries were scored by Jack Easson, Scott Peffers and Richie Tod, with Peffers converting two and also kicking a penalty.

Sean Carden, Max MacFarlane and Kyle Dixon scored unconverted tries for their visitors.

Gala captain Angus Dun was also pleased by his side’s reaction to their losing start, saying: “It was massively important to bounce back.

Hamish Weir and Keiran Clark in action for Melrose against Glasgow High Kelvinside at the Greenyards on Saturday (Photo: Douglas Hardie)

“The boys were really disappointed and I think it took last week for them to realise that they never want to feel that feeling on a rugby pitch again.

“We did execute more. We still weren’t clinical but the boys never gave up and just ground out the win, and that’s exactly what we wanted.

“We knew they were coming with a massive, strong pack for scrums so we focused on that through the week and we did manage to hold them, so credit to us, I think, because we haven’t got the biggest pack in the world at all.

“It was little things like that, those little wins, and penalties-wise we were on top as well and our discilpne was improved from last week, that we were looking for.”

“I couldn’t fault the effort put in by the boys.”

The two sides’ seconds played each other the day before, hosts Melrose Storm beating Gala A by 31-14 in the new Border junior league.

Kelso Sharks and Peebles Reds also won at home that day, the former beating Hawick Force by 22-15 and the latter Selkirk A by 20-5.