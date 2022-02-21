Marr rematch in rugby's Tennent's Premiership play-offs now looking likely for Hawick

Jed-Forest full-back Lewis Young fending off a GHA tackle on Saturday (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

That loss means it now looks likely that they’ll have to repeat Saturday’s trip to Troon in two weeks’ time but try to avoid a repetition of the result to progress to the final.

That’s the third-placed Greens’ regular season over now and, with 62 points from 18 games, they’re only three points ahead of fourth-placed Edinburgh Academical and could yet be overtaken by them.

Accies’ game in hand – to be played on Saturday, March 5 – is against table-topping Currie Chieftains, however, so it seems likelier than not that they’ll have to settle for fourth place and a rematch against their fellow capital side in the semi-finals, with Hawick heading back to South Ayrshire to try to make amends for Saturday’s defeat.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

GHA's Andrew Goudie putting in a tackle on Jed-Forest substitute Robert Hogg (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

Glen Welsh scored Hawick’s only try of the match at Fullarton Park, with Kirk Ford supplying a conversion and penalty to put them 10-7 up at the break, but they failed to add any points after the restart as their hosts hit back with a further two converted tries to follow up one scored on the stroke of half-time.

Saturday’s result leaves honours even for the season so far for Hawick and Marr, both having beaten the other at home, and the former’s head coach, Matty Douglas, is relishing the prospect of trying to get one up on the seasiders.

“Marr’s always a tough place to go, but, credit to the players, they put in a really good performance, especially in the first half,” he told Borders Rugby TV.

“We were unlucky to leak a score just before half-time when Calum Renwick was sent to the sin-bin, so the momentum shifted into their favour and we just couldn’t really get a foothold in the game in the second half and they took their chances and credit to Marr for doing that.

Selkirk being beaten 25-17 by Aberdeen Grammar at the weekend (Photo: Howard Moles)

“A lack of discipline probably cost us in the second half and we just couldn’t get over the try-line.

“We fronted up well and whatever happens with the play-off, if we head back there or head to Currie, we’ll have a crack at either of them and it’s one we’re looking forward to.

“We’ve got a couple of Border League games before then to just fix the little things that we got wrong at Marr and we will come back stronger and we’re looking forward to a crack at the play-offs in a couple of weeks’ time.”

Second-bottom Selkirk also lost at the weekend, going down 25-17 away to basement side Aberdeen Grammar to give their already-relegated hosts only their second victory so far of the current campaign.

The Souters’ tries were scored by Ben Pickles and Callum Anderson, with Callum McNeil converting both and adding a conversion.

That was their ninth defeat on the trot, leaving them with 22 points from 17 games, and just about the only positive for the visitors was the return of fly-half Aaron McColm for the last half-hour after being out injured since August.

Jed-Forest were the only one of the Borders’ three sides in the division with a victory to celebrate come Saturday evening as they managed to edge out Glasgow Hutchesons’ Aloysians 22-20 at home, lifting them to eighth in the table with 30 points from 16 games.