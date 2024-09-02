Marr 40-10 Selkirk: Hosts' physicality was difference says Selkirk try scorer
"I think it was a tough game,” Fisher told Borders Rugby TV post match.
"It's disappointing to lose 40 points to 10 after the work-rate that the boys put in.
"Marr were a physical side and there was a lot of analysis needed this week.
"They were just more physical at the breakdowns and just quick around the corners.
"We’ll keep things going into training next week, it will just be breakdown and forwards working hard. That would definitely be a good building block for us, building for the season ahead.
"Marr are a good side.
"We’ll regroup and go again next week.”
Marr went ahead early on against the Borderers when Blair Jardine went over following a powerful surge through the forwards by bouncing both Hugo Alderson and Callum Anderson on his way to the line.
But Selkirk hit back swiftly when they kicked a penalty to the corner and then drove the line-out in field, before switching back towards the touchline when the maul hit the deck for Jack Fisher to score a try.
That meant the scoreline was only separated by the two points of Colin Sturgeon‘s successful conversion, with the gap increased to seven points when Scott Clelland broke the back from a line-out maul and powered over, conversion missed on this occasion.
An impressive surge up the left flank involving Anderson and Ben Pickles proved fruitless when Marr scrum-half Grant Baird got away with taking out a man off the ball, but it led to a long period in the ascendancy for the visitors.
Unfortunately for Selkirk, they couldn’t capitalise on their pressure and the opening 40 minutes ended with two swift tries from Alex Apthorpe following some strong forward play and Jake Jacobson hunting down his own deft kick ahead.
Marr increased their advantage 10 minutes into the second half when a fine move set up David Andrew in space he needed to show some fine skills when evading the final man on his way to scoring, especially pleasing for the big second-row as he had missed out on a scoring chance just prior to this when he was held up over the line.
Selkirk didn’t let their heads go down and a solid passage of play led to a second try through scrum-half Ben Pickles, but Marr had the final say when a sweeping attack ended with Jardine sending the always threatening Scott Bickerstaff over with a well-timed inside pass.
Selkirk head coach Henderson was overheard stressing during his post match on pitch huddle with his players that ‘they didn’t feel it was a 40-point game’.
Henderson admitted that his side had made too many errors and conceded too many penalties in Troon, saying the defeat was ‘a learning curve’.
He stressed nobody was feeling sorry for themselves and they’d be ready to go again at home to Glasgow Hawks this Saturday.
