Loss to Edinburgh Accies leaves Selkirk’s hopes of top-four finish in rugby’s Tennent’s Premiership hanging by thread

Cameron Easson was called into Selkirk's starting XV against Edinburgh Academical after Callum Anderson sustained an injury while warming up (Photo: Grant Kinghorn)

That loss, their sixth of the season so far, leaves head coach Scott Wight’s Souters side fifth in the table, on 45 points from 16 games, and also put their bid for a top-four spot outwith their own control.

Their hosts in the capital secured their own play-off place, alongside Hawick and Currie Chieftains, with that win, putting them on 56 points from 16 games, and the remaining semi-final slot is now Marr’s to lose, thanks to their 26-12 home victory against Glasgow Hawks taking their points tally up to 51 with one fixture of the regular season left to play.

James Bett scored Selkirk’s only try at Raeburn Place, with Craig Jackson converting and also kicking two penalties.

Craig Jackson kicked eight of Selkirk's 13 points at Edinburgh's Raeburn Place on Saturday (Pic: Grant Kinghorn)

Jackson also picked up one of three yellow cards shown to the visitors, along with Scott McClymont and Aaron McColm, leaving them outnumbered for half an hour of Saturday's match.

Ruari Campbell and Max Wallace touched down for head coach Iain Berthinussen’s Accies side, with Jamie Loomes adding a conversion and a penalty.

Wight was disappointed by the scoring opportunities squandered and indiscipline exhibited by his side, telling Borders Rugby TV afterwards: “We had chances there at the end of the game to win it and unfortunately we came up short.

“If we could play rugby like we did in the last ten minutes rather than feeling the water for 60 minutes, we’d probably have scored more tries or certainly had more dominance.

Ethan McVicker on the ball for Selkirk versus Edinburgh Accies at the weekend (Pic: Grant Kinghorn)

“I think we were good enough to win that today. The game could have gone either way but unfortunately we ended up on the wrong side of it.

“It was really frustrating. Obviously, the top four was an aim but we’ll potentially have to do it the hard way now, depending on how Marr get on. They’ve got one game left and we’ve got two games left. If they beat Currie, it’s done and dusted.”

Selkirk’s remaining league games are hosting Heriot’s Blues on Saturday, February 18, and at Currie Chieftains a week later, both at 3pm.

They’ve also got a Scottish cup second-round tie at home to Musselburgh or Highland on Saturday, March 25, to look forward to, also kicking off at 3pm.

Ryan Cottrell on the attack for Selkirk at Edinburgh Accies on Saturday (Pic: Grant Kinghorn)

Lachlan Ferguson in possession for Selkirk at Edinburgh Accies (Pic: Grant Kinghorn)