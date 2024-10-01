Selkirk players celebrating at full-time after their 24-22 win at Melrose on Saturday in rugby’s Arnold Clark Premiership (Photo: Grant Kinghorn)

​Late show at Melrose leaves Selkirk as top dogs on two fronts

​Selkirk have replaced Melrose as the region’s top dogs in rugby’s Arnold Clark Premiership after edging them out by 24-22 away right at the death on Saturday.