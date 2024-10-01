Late show at Melrose leaves Selkirk as top dogs on two fronts
Published 1st Oct 2024, 09:04 BST
Updated 1st Oct 2024, 09:04 BST
Selkirk have replaced Melrose as the region’s top dogs in rugby’s Arnold Clark Premiership after edging them out by 24-22 away right at the death on Saturday.
1. Melrose v Selkirk
Josh Welsh and Aaron McColm celebrating a last-minute try earning Selkirk a 24-22 win at Melrose on Saturday in rugby’s Arnold Clark Premiership (Photo: Grant Kinghorn) Photo: Grant Kinghorn
2. Melrose v Selkirk
Blindside flanker Dylan Bronlund on the ball during Selkirk’s 24-22 win at Melrose on Saturday in rugby’s Arnold Clark Premiership (Photo: Grant Kinghorn) Photo: Grant Kinghorn
3. Melrose v Selkirk
Elliot Ruthven in possession during Selkirk’s 24-22 win at Melrose on Saturday in rugby’s Arnold Clark Premiership (Photo: Grant Kinghorn) Photo: Grant Kinghorn
4. Melrose v Selkirk
Dylan Bronlund on the attack during Selkirk’s 24-22 win at Melrose on Saturday in rugby’s Arnold Clark Premiership (Photo: Grant Kinghorn) Photo: Grant Kinghorn