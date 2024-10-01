Selkirk players celebrating at full-time after their 24-22 win at Melrose on Saturday in rugby’s Arnold Clark Premiership (Photo: Grant Kinghorn)Selkirk players celebrating at full-time after their 24-22 win at Melrose on Saturday in rugby’s Arnold Clark Premiership (Photo: Grant Kinghorn)
Selkirk players celebrating at full-time after their 24-22 win at Melrose on Saturday in rugby’s Arnold Clark Premiership (Photo: Grant Kinghorn)

​Late show at Melrose leaves Selkirk as top dogs on two fronts

By Darin Hutson
Published 1st Oct 2024, 09:04 BST
Updated 1st Oct 2024, 09:04 BST
​Selkirk have replaced Melrose as the region’s top dogs in rugby’s Arnold Clark Premiership after edging them out by 24-22 away right at the death on Saturday.

Josh Welsh and Aaron McColm celebrating a last-minute try earning Selkirk a 24-22 win at Melrose on Saturday in rugby’s Arnold Clark Premiership (Photo: Grant Kinghorn)

Blindside flanker Dylan Bronlund on the ball during Selkirk’s 24-22 win at Melrose on Saturday in rugby’s Arnold Clark Premiership (Photo: Grant Kinghorn)

Elliot Ruthven in possession during Selkirk’s 24-22 win at Melrose on Saturday in rugby’s Arnold Clark Premiership (Photo: Grant Kinghorn)

Dylan Bronlund on the attack during Selkirk’s 24-22 win at Melrose on Saturday in rugby’s Arnold Clark Premiership (Photo: Grant Kinghorn)

