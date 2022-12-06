Last-ditch comeback lifts Jed-Forest away from Tennent’s Premership relegation spot

Jed-Forest beating Glasgow Hawks 33-32 on Saturday (Pic: Bob Coats)

Two converted tries in the space of a few minutes saw the Borderers edge out their hosts by the narrowest of margins and head coach Andrew Brown is now calling on his team, second bottom at kick-off, to build on the momentum generated by that shock result to lift themselves higher still up the table.

The Jedburgh side are now third from bottom, level with seventh-placed Glasgow Hutchesons’ Aloysians on 23 points from 13 games and eight clear of basement side Musselburgh, and they’ve got a chance to widen that gap to bottom spot this coming Saturday as they’re away to the East Lothian outfit, with kick-off at 2pm.

Jed’s tries at Balgray Stadium were scored by Callum Young, Gregor Young, Ben Fotheringham, Mason Cullen and Gary Munro, with Finlay Scott adding four conversions.

Touching down for their hosts were Mike Downer and Ross Darroch at the double and Ryan Sweeney, with Andy McLean kicking two conversions and a penalty.

“It was a massive result for us,” Brown told Borders Rugby TV. “We went into the game knowing that we needed to get some points from it.

“The positivity, resilience, character, leadership and just the buy-in from the whole team was outstanding.

“It was a great result after being under the cosh for quite a lot of the game.