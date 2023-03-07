Lasswade visit next up for Peebles after 38-21 defeat in Falkirk in rugby’s Tennent’s National League Division 2

Try-scorer James Dow in action for Peebles at Falkirk on Saturday (Pic: Peebles RFC)

The Pees, on 56 points from 18 fixtures, remain in fourth place after that loss but they’re now a dozen points adrift of third-placed Glasgow Academicals, 64-19 victors at home to Kirkcaldy at the weekend.

Next up is a visit from sixth-placed Lasswade to the Gytes this coming Saturday, with kick-off at 3pm, giving the Borderers a chance to make amends for their 13-7 defeat in the reverse fixture in Midlothian in November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Murdo and Donald Anderson and James Dow scored tries for Peebles in Falkirk, with the latter Anderson converting all three.

Peebles captain Neil Hogarth on the ball at Falkirk at the weekend (Pic: Peebles RFC)

Peebles head coach Iain Chisholm was disappointed by his side’s first-half showing on Saturday but heartened by their post-interval fightback from 31-0 down, telling Borders Rugby TV afterwards: “We went up to Falkirk with a lot of hope of putting in a good performance and coming away with a result.

“There was really good energy and a really good feel about us coming up – and then kick-off happened and within the first 20 minutes we found ourselves 31-0 down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We were in a position where we could either fold and get pumped or we could push on and try to get ourselves back into the game and show a bit of respectability, a bit of dog and a bit of heart, and from 20 minutes onwards it was all us.