Langholm Rugby Club celebrating 150th anniversary
A full house packed out Langholm’s Buccleuch Centre to celebrate the town rugby club’s 150th anniversary.
With 130 attending, club chairman Kenneth Pool welcomed guests from other clubs, club officials, life members, Scottish women’s internationals Ally Ratcliffe and Jilly McCord and four members of the championship winning team of 1958/59 – George Maxwell, John Elliot, Billy Murray and Zander Turnbull.
Unfortunately, Langholm’s Scotland and British Lions star Billy Steele could not attend but he sent good wishes.
Proposing a toast to the club was Hawick’s Ian Landles, with club captain Nathan Smith replying.
Calum Graham then introduced an Annandale and Eskdale sports special achievement award presented by councillor Ronnie Tait to club President Dougie Beattie.
Ian Barnes toasted the Scottish Rugby Union and its president, Ian Barr, gave a reply.
Andy Irvine proposed a toast to rugby Football, Bruce Aitchison toasted visitors and guests and Rae Elliot offered a reply.
Messages were sent by Robin Hislop, Lisa Thomson, Tommy Elliot, Donald Scott and Max Boyce congratulating wishing the club a happy birthday.
To add to their celebrations, it was announced that former Langholm and Scotland women’s player Ratcliffe had been inducted into the SRU’s hall of fame, and Pool congratulated her on behalf of the club. He then gave a vote of thanks to wrap proceedings up.