Langholm Rugby Club celebrating 150th anniversary

At Langholm Rugby Club's 150th anniversary dinner are, back from left, Rae Elliot, councillor Ronnie Tait, chairman Kenneth Pool, Bruce Aitchison and captain Nathan Smith, with, front, Ian Barnes, Ian Landles, club president Dougie Beattie, Scottish Rugby Union president Ian Barr and Andy Irvine

With 130 attending, club chairman Kenneth Pool welcomed guests from other clubs, club officials, life members, Scottish women’s internationals Ally Ratcliffe and Jilly McCord and four members of the championship winning team of 1958/59 – George Maxwell, John Elliot, Billy Murray and Zander Turnbull.

Unfortunately, Langholm’s Scotland and British Lions star Billy Steele could not attend but he sent good wishes.

Proposing a toast to the club was Hawick’s Ian Landles, with club captain Nathan Smith replying.

Calum Graham then introduced an Annandale and Eskdale sports special achievement award presented by councillor Ronnie Tait to club President Dougie Beattie.

Ian Barnes toasted the Scottish Rugby Union and its president, Ian Barr, gave a reply.

Andy Irvine proposed a toast to rugby Football, Bruce Aitchison toasted visitors and guests and Rae Elliot offered a reply.

Messages were sent by Robin Hislop, Lisa Thomson, Tommy Elliot, Donald Scott and Max Boyce congratulating wishing the club a happy birthday.