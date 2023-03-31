Kenyan rugby legend Collins Injera to join Melrose Sevens hall of fame

Collins Injera playing rugby sevens for Kenya versus Samoa in London in 2015 (Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images)

The 36-year-old is to be given that accolade at a black-tie dinner at the club’s Greenyards home ground alongside Hawick’s Lisa Thomson and Kelso’s Eric Paxton.

Injera is second on the World Rugby Sevens Series’ list of all-time top try-scorers, with 271 touchdowns for Kenya in more than 400 appearances between 2006 and 2022.

That tally is behind only to the 358 scored by England’s Dan Norton between 2009 and 2022 and is almost 30 ahead of third-placed Perry Baker, though the American, also 36, is still playing and in with a chance of overtaking Injera following his retirement in January.

Kenya rugby sevens captain Collins Injera playing against South Africa at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan in 2021 (Pic: Roger Sedres/Gallo Images/Getty Images)

Injera, also capped six times for Kenya’s XVs rugby side between 2014 and 2018, said: “I am really looking forward to visiting the Greenyards, the home of rugby sevens, a game that has meant so much to me, and I am really honoured to be being inducted into the Melrose Sevens hall of fame.

“I look forward to seeing everyone in Melrose next week and being part of the event”

Tournament director Phil Morris added: “It’s fantastic news that Collins is able to join us in person to be formally inducted into the Melrose Sevens hall of fame.

“He had an incredible career on the sevens circuit and we look forward to welcoming him here.”

Team GB sevens regular and 49-times-capped Scotland XVs international Thomson, 25, is the first woman to be inducted into the hall of fame.

The Sale Sharks inside centre said: “I wouldn’t be where I am today without Melrose. It was a huge honour to play for Melrose.

“I will forever be in debt to Melrose and it’s a huge honour to be inducted into the hall of fame. It means a lot.”

Former Border Reivers head coach Paxton, 65, was capped twice for Scotland at Xvs, both times in 1982, and also captained the Co-optimists invitational side at 1986’s Hong Kong Sevens.

The ex-Kelso flanker said: “I’m really delighted to be inducted. It’s another recognition of my playing career.